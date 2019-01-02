Wolves Swim and Dive Takes Fourth in Laramie

LARAMIE– The Green River High School boys swimming and diving team competed in their first meet after the Christmas holiday on Friday and Saturday, December 28 and 29 in Laramie.

The Wolves finished in fourth place with a total of 156 team points. The boys competed in the Laramie Winter Pre-Invite on Friday and the Laramie Winter Invite on Saturday.



Laramie Winter Pre-Invite

At the pre-invite on Friday, Michael Richmond took first place in both the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:03.12, and the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.65.

Jason Richmond placed third in the 500 yard freestyle, swimming a time of 5:31.54. He also took fourth in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.33.

Gabe Davis placed fourth in the 100 yard freestyle, swimming a time of 54.87. In the 50 yard freestyle, Dean Lyon swam a time of 24.40 to place fourth.

In the 100 yard backstroke, Sam Quick swam a time of 1:09.10 to place fifth, while Araya Finley took sixth with a time of 1:09.54.

M. Richmond, Davis, J. Richmond, and Lyon swam a time of 3:34.05 in the 400 yard freestyle relay to take a second place finish.

The Wolves placed fourth in the 200 yard freestyle relay, M. Richmond, Elijah Kraft, Davis, and Lyon swimming a time of 1:37.19. The Wolves took sixth in the 200 yard medley relay with Johnathan Clark, Kraft, J. Richmond, and Jake Probst swimming a time of 1:55.15.

Alejandro Grajeda took fifth place in the 1-meter diving competition with 206.20 points.



Pre-Invite Results (December 28, 2018)



200 Yard Medley Relay

6. GRHS A- Johnathan Clark, Elijah Kraft, Jason Richmond, Jake Probst 1:55.15

13. GRHS B- Sam Quick, Devin Bobbitt, Dade Lucero, Araya Finley 2:02.33

17. GRHS C- Cole Gilmore, Riley Roberts, Jaxson McGee, Tyler Luth 2:25.02

200 Yard Freestyle

4. Jason Richmond 1:59.33

16. Levi Westburg 2:20.18

19. Dylan Strange 2:23.41

29. Garrett Gilmore 2:50.20

200 Yard Individual Medley

1. Michael Richmond 2:03.12

11. Elijah Kraft 2:24.41

15. Johnathan Clark 2:29.07

25. Jake Probst 2:39.23

30. Cole Gilmore 2:47.28

50 Yard Freestyle

4. Dean Lyon 24.40

23. Devin Bobbitt 28.27

1 Meter Diving

5. Alejandro Grajeda 206.20

100 Yard Butterfly

10. Sam Quick 1:10.64

11. Elijah Kraft 1:11.61

13. Dade Lucero 1:14.44

100 Yard Freestyle

4. Gabe Davis 54.87

10. Araya Finley 58.01

31. Garrett Gilmore 1:13.84

500 Yard Freestyle

3. Jason Richmond 5:31.54

11. Johnathan Clark 6:07.89

17. Levi Westburg 6:25.57

18. Dylan Strange 6:29.62

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. GRHS A- Michael Richmond, Elijah Kraft, Gabe Davis, Dean Lyon 1:37.19

12. GRHS B- Dylan Strange, Jake Probst, Johnathan Clark, Devin Bobbitt 1:50.91

100 Yard Backstroke

5. Sam Quick 1:09.10

6. Araya Finley 1:09.54

11. Jake Probst 1:11.34

14. Dean Lyon 1:14.79

17. Cole Gilmore 1:18.78

24. Jaxson McGee 1:36.37

25. Tyler Luth 1:42.94

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Michael Richmond 1:04.65

11. Devin Bobbitt 1:14.82

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. GRHS A- Michael Richmond, Gabe Davis, Jason Richmond, Dean Lyon 3:34.05

10. GRHS B- Dylan Strange, Levi Westburg, Sam Quick, Dade Lucero 4:26.30

15. GRHS C- Araya Finley, Garrett Gilmore, Cole Gilmore, Jaxson McGee 4:43.01



Laramie Winter Invite

On Saturday, Michael Richmond placed first in both the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:47.19, and the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 54.01.

Dean Lyon took first place in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:20.90. Lyon placed sixth in the 200 yard freestyle.

Jason Richmond took fourth place in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:12.69. Gabe Davis finished in eighth place in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 54.77. Davis took ninth in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.85.

For the relays, the Wolves took second in the 400 yard freestyle relay with M. Richmond, J. Richmond, Lyon, and Davis swimming a time of 3:32.71.

M. Richmond, Elijah Kraft, J. Richmond, and Jake Probst took sixth in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:48.65. The Wolves took eighth in the 200 yard freestyle relay with Probst, Lyon, Davis, and Kraft swimming a time of 1:41.48.

Alejandro Grajeda took seventh place in the 1-meter diving with a score of 175.60.



Invite Results (December 29, 2018)



200 Yard Medley Relay

6. GRHS A- Michael Richmond, Elijah Kraft, Jason Richmond, Jake Probst 1:48.65

14. GRHS B- Johnathan Clark, Devin Bobbitt, Sam Quick, Dade Lucero 2:01.51

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Michael Richmond 1:47.19

6. Dean Lyon 1:58.94

20. Araya Finley 2:09.05

26. Levi Westburg 2:16.62

200 Yard Individual Medley

4. Jason Richmond 2:12.69

11. Elijah Kraft 2:23.21

18. Dade Lucero 2:29.25

22. Devin Bobbitt 2:33.86

50 Yard Freestyle

9. Gabe Davis 24.85

26. Jake Probst 26.25

31. Dylan Strange 27.99

38. Tyler Luth 29.26

50. Garrett Gilmore 32.35

1 Meter Diving

7. Alejandro Grajeda 175.60

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Michael Richmond 54.01

16. Johnathan Clark 1:05.32

19. Sam Quick 1:08.92

100 Yard Freestyle

8. Gabe Davis 54.77

13. Elijah Kraft 56.65

16. Jake Probst 58.59

24. Dylan Strange 1:02.38

35. Tyler Luth 1:07.84

43. Garrett Gilmore 1:12.88

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Dean Lyon 5:20.90

17. Levi Westburg 6:23.43

19. Araya Finley 6:42.38

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

8. GRHS A- Jake Probst, Dean Lyon, Gabe Davis, Elijah Kraft 1:41.48

15. GRHS B- Dylan Strange, Dade Lucero, Devin Bobbitt, Araya Finley 1:53.65

100 Yard Backstroke

11. Johnathan Clark 1:05.19

12. Sam Quick 1:08.05

24. Cole Gilmore 1:17.71

100 Yard Breaststroke

12.Devin Bobbitt 1:13.12

18. Dade Lucero 1:18.08

30. Jaxson McGee 1:34.00

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. GRHS A- Michael Richmond, Jason Richmond, Dean Lyon, Gabe Davis 3:32.71

11. GRHS B- Dylan Strange, Araya Finley, Levi Westburg, Johnathan Clark 4:09.93

19. GRHS C- Cole Gilmore, Garrett Gilmore, Braiden Gries 4:47.88



Team Scores

Lander 220.5 Laramie High School 195 Kelly Walsh High School 157 Green River High School 156 Cheyenne Central High School 142 Thunder Basin High School 125 Cheyenne South 118 Cheyenne East High School 103 Rawlins High School 43 Riverton High School 42 Rock Springs High School 37.5 Kemmerer High School 20

Up Next

The Wolves are back in action this weekend, as they host Lyman, Rock Springs, and Kemmerer on Friday, January 4, and travel to Evanston on Saturday, January 5. Their home meet is scheduled to start at 4 pm, and the Evanston Invite is slated to start at 10 am.