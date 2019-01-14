Wolves Swim and Dive Takes Third at Cheyenne Invite

CHEYENNE– The Green River High School boys swimming and diving team competed at the Cheyenne Invite on Saturday, January 12, at Cheyenne East High School.

The Wolves placed third out of 10 teams, totaling up 162 team points.

Michael Richmond took first place in both the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard butterfly, swimming times of 1:49.15 and 53.85, respectively.

Jason Richmond placed second in the 100 yard backstroke, swimming a time of 1:05.67. He also took third in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:11.62.

Dean Lyon took second place in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:19.90. He also placed fourth in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:55.09.

Gabe Davis placed fifth in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 54.53. He took seventh in the 50 yard freestyle, swimming a time of 24.44

The Wolves took third in the 200 yard medley relay, M. Richmond, J. Richmond, Trevor Moser, and Elijah Kraft swimming a time of 1:47.44.

The Wolves placed fourth in the 400 yard freestyle relay, Davis, J. Richmond, Lyon, and M. Richmond swimming a time of 3:31.83.

Kraft, Jake Probst, Davis, and Lyon swam a time of 1:41.46 to place seventh in the 200 yard freestyle relay.

Check below for the Wolves’ full results.



GRHS Results-Cheyenne Invite



200 Yard Medley Relay

3. GRHS A- Michael Richmond, Jason Richmond, Trevor Moser, Elijah Kraft 1:47.44

9. GRHS B- Johnathan Clark, Devin Bobbitt, Sam Quick, Jake Probst 1:58.29

15. GRHS C- Garrett Gilmore, Cole Gilmore, Dylan Strange, Jaxson McGee 2:22.17

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Michael Richmond 1:49.15

4. Dean Lyon 1:55.09

13. Araya Finley 2:05.18

23. Levi Westburg 2:17.37

32. Garrett Gilmore 2:39.42

200 Yard Individual Medley

3. Jason Richmond 2:11.62

11. Elijah Kraft 2:19.79

18. Dade Lucero 2:31.44

22. Cole Gilmore 2:44.85

25. Jaxson McGee 2:59.57

50 Yard Freestyle

7. Gabe Davis 24.44

26. Jake Probst 26.85

33. Dylan Strange 27.73

41. Tyler Luth 29.04

1 Meter Diving

13. Kayson Snow 246.05

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Michael Richmond 53.85

12. Trevor Moser 1:03.81

16. Johnathan Clark 1:05.66

17. Sam Quick 1:06.49

100 Yard Freestyle

5. Gabe Davis 54.53

13. Araya Finley 57.73

24. Jake Probst 1:00.06

30. Dylan Strange 1:02.57

37. Tyler Luth 1:06.75

500 Yard Freestyle

2. Dean Lyon 5:19.90

12. Trevor Moser 6:00.20

18. Levi Westburg 6:18.82

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

7. GRHS A- Elijah Kraft, Jake Probst, Gabe Davis, Dean Lyon 1:41.46

15. GRHS B- Devin Bobbitt, Dade Lucero, Araya Finley, Trevor Moser 1:48.27

100 Yard Backstroke

10. Johnathan Clark 1:05.69

13. Sam Quick 1:07.22

21. Cole Gilmore 1:15.78

100 Yard Breaststroke

2. Jason Richmond 1:05.67

9. Devin Bobbitt 1:11.41

11. Elijah Kraft 1:11.54

18. Dade Lucero 1:20.62

29. Jaxson McGee 1:28.97

31. Garrett Gilmore 1:38.25

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. GRHS A- Gabe Davis, Jason Richmond, Dean Lyon, Michael Richmond 3:31.83

12. GRHS B- Araya Finley, Sam Quick, Dylan Strange, Johnathan Clark 4:02.14

15. GRHS C- Levi Westburg, Dade Lucero, Cole Gilmore, Garrett Gilmore 4:20.87



Team Scores

1. Laramie High School 240

2. Kelly Walsh High School 178

3. Green River High School 162

4. Cheyenne East High School 144.5

5. Thunder Basin High School 143

6. Cheyenne South High School 142

7. Cheyenne Central High School 137

8. Campbell County High School 88.5

9. Scottsbluff/Gering 62

10. Sheridan High School 38



Up Next

The Wolves will go to Lyman on Friday, January 18, in which they will compete against Pinedale, Kemmerer, and Lyman. The meet is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm.

They Wolves will then host the Green River Invite on Saturday, January 19. The invite is scheduled to start at 10 am.