Wolves Swim and Dive Takes Third at Regional Meet

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys swimming and diving team competed at the Regional swim meet in Evanston on Friday and Saturday, February 1 and 2, in which they took third place.

The Wolves totaled up 277 team points to take third.

Michael Richmond took first in both the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard butterfly, swimming times of 1:45.61 and 52.14, respectively.

Jason Richmond took first place in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.78. He also placed third in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:08.38.

Dean Lyon placed second in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:14.49. Lyon took third in the 200 yard freestyle, swimming a time of 1:55.75.

Trevor Moser placed third in the 100 yard butterfly, swimming a time of 1:00.33. He also placed eighth in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:39.94. Devin Bobbitt took third in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.77. Bobbitt placed eighth in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:20.33.

Elijah Kraft took fourth in the 200 yard individual medley, swimming a time of 2:16.03. Kraft placed fifth in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.18. Gabe Davis placed fifth in both the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard freestyle, swimming times of 23.55 and 53.53, respectively.

Johnathan Clark placed fifth in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.09. Clark also placed seventh in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.70. Sam Quick took sixth in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.94. Quick took ninth place in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.70.

Dade Lucero placed tenth in the 100 yard breaststroke, swimming a time of 1:11.83.

For the relays, M. Richmond, J. Richmond, Moser, and Davis swam a time of 1:42.86 in the 200 yard medley relay to take second place.

Davis, Lyon, J. Richmond, and M. Richmond took third place in the 400 yard freestyle relay, swimming a time of 3:28.69.

The Wolves took fourth place in the 200 freestyle relay with Jake Probst, Kraft, Moser, and Lyon swimming a time of 1:38.83.

Kayson Snow took eighth in the 1 meter diving, totaling up 295.10 points.

Check below for the Wolves’ complete results.

GRHS Boys Swim Regional Results

200 Yard Medley Relay

2. GRHS A- Michael Richmond, Jason Richmond, Trevor Moser, Gabe Davis 1:42.86

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Michael Richmond 1:45.61

3. Dean Lyon 1:55.75

13. Araya Finley 2:05.47

14. Levi Westburg 2:07.41

22. Garrett Gilmore 2:38.19

200 Yard Individual Medley

3. Jason Richmond 2:08.38

4. Elijah Kraft 2:16.03

8. Devin Bobbitt 2:20.33

13. Dade Lucero 2:24.40

21. Jaxson McGee 2:53.94

50 Yard Freestyle

5. Gabe Davis 23.55

16. Jake Probst 25.17

19. Macen Bracken 25.72

23. Dylan Strange 26.78

30. Tyler Luth 28.06

42. Casey Clark 33.71

44. Riley Roberts 34.26

1 Meter Diving

8. Kayson Snow 295.10

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Michael Richmond 52.14

3. Trevor Moser 1:00.33

7. Johnathan Clark 1:01.70

9. Sam Quick 1:02.70

100 Yard Freestyle

5. Gabe Davis 53.53

11. Jake Probst 55.37

16. Araya Finley 58.12

18. Macen Bracken 1:00.56

21. Cole Gilmore 1:01.54

28. Tyler Luth 1:05.91

500 Yard Freestyle

2. Dean Lyon 5:14.49

8. Trevor Moser 5:39.94

10. Dylan Strange 5:52.40

11. Levi Westburg 5:59.15

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. GRHS A- Jake Probst, Elijah Kraft, Trevor Moser, Dean Lyon 1:38.83

100 Yard Backstroke

5. Johnathan Clark 1:02.09

6. Sam Quick 1:03.94

16. Cole Gilmore 1:15.65

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Jason Richmond 1:03.78

3. Devin Bobbitt 1:09.77

5. Elijah Kraft 1:10.18

10. Dade Lucero 1:11.83

22. Jaxson McGee 1:24.86

27. Riley Roberts 1:33.07

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

3. GRHS A- Gabe Davis, Dean Lyon, Jason Richmond, Michael Richmond 3:28.69

Team Scores

1. Laramie High School 373

2. Kelly Walsh High School 288

3. Green River High School 277

4. Evanston High School 149

5. Rock Springs High School 105

6. Natrona County High School 47

Up Next

The Wolves will host the Last Chance swim meet this Thursday, February 7. The meet is slated to start at 4 pm.