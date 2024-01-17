Wolves Swim and Dive Team Host Rock Springs Before Both Head to Lander

GREEN RIVER – The Wolves and Tigers will face each other in Green River at 4 p.m. Thursday before both teams are scheduled to compete in the Lander Invite Saturday. Along with the Tigers, GRHS will also host Rawlins tomorrow.

Last week, Green River took fourth place in the Cheyenne Invite despite rough travel conditions. The Wolves had a final team score of 277. Laramie took first with 485, Cheyenne Central (342) was second, and Campbell County (284) finished third. See more about how the Wolves did last weekend here.

Rock Springs was also scheduled to be in attendance but couldn’t make the trip due to the weather conditions.

The last time both teams competed in the same competition was at the Evanston Invite where both schools combined for 27 top-five finishes throughout 12 events. Individually for Rock Springs, Gunner Seiloff and Tanner Thompson each won an event along with the Tigers’ 200-Yard Freestyle Relay team finishing first.

For the Wolves, Colin Gilmore had a pair of wins in the 200-Yard Freestyle and the 500-yard Freestyle. To see more on how both teams did in Evanston, click here.