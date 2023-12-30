Wolves Swimming and Diving Finish 2023 at Laramie Holiday Invite

SweetwaterNOW photo, Stephanie Peterson.

LARAMIE – The Green River boys swimming and diving team wrapped up 2023 with a sixth-place finish in Laramie. The team finished with 89 points and four top-five finishes in three separate events.

In the one-meter dive, Green River had two divers in the top five. Keegan Gailey was second with a final score of 203.50 while Irie Kuball finished third with 185.6. They were behind Brady Benne from Cheyenne Central with 261.15.

Colin Gilmore had another top-five finish by taking fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with 5:29.09. Gilmore finished first in the same event last week in Lander.

The Wolves finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with 3:59.12. Competing in the event were Gilmore, Vance Lauriski-Adams, Andrew Neher, and Mitchell Horn.

Next week, the Wolves compete in the Rock Springs Invite on Friday and the Evanston Invite on Saturday.

