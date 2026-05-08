Wolves Take Back Sweetwater Cup Dispite Tiger Win

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Cup returned to Green River on Thursday night as the Wolves and Lady Wolves combined to reclaim the rivalry trophy in the final regular-season soccer matchups between Green River and Rock Springs.

The Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Tigers 4-1, while the Tigers boys earned a 2-1 win in a tightly contested finish.

The Sweetwater Cup is determined by the cumulative results of the two rivalry matchups each season between the boys and girls programs.

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Green River’s girls swept the season series after also winning the first meeting earlier this year. The boys series finished even after Green River won 2-1 at home earlier in the season and Rock Springs answered with a 2-1 victory Thursday.

According to Rock Springs athletic director Hope Downs Lewis’ information shared following the match, Green River earns the trophy in the event of a tie because Rock Springs won the cup last season.

In the girls match, Green River senior Isa Vasco led the way offensively once again.

Vasco opened the scoring in the 13th minute to give the Lady Wolves a 1-0 lead before adding another goal in the 34th minute to make it 2-0. Rock Springs answered late in the first half when sophomore Raegan Cordova scored in the 38th minute to cut the deficit to 2-1 heading into halftime.

Vasco completed her hat trick in the 55th minute on a penalty kick, then added a fourth goal in the 75th minute to seal the 4-1 victory.

The boys match remained tight throughout and came down to a tie-breaking score in the 75th min.

Rock Springs junior forward Alex Duarte scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute to put the Tigers ahead 1-0. Green River answered just before halftime when Tommy Vasco found the net with just over a minute remaining in the half, sending the teams into the break tied 1-1.

With just over four minutes remaining in regulation, junior defender Cameron Santana scored the decisive goal to lift Rock Springs to the 2-1 win.

The match marked the end of the regular season for Green River, while Rock Springs still has one remaining road trip Saturday at Star Valley, with the girls scheduled for 11 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m., before postseason play begins.

Girls: Isa Vasco

Vasco earns the honor after scoring all four goals in Green River’s rivalry win over Rock Springs. The senior finished the season series with eight total goals against the Lady Tigers and helped lead the Lady Wolves to a sweep in the girls portion of the Sweetwater Cup.

Boys: Cameron Santana

Santana earns the recognition after delivering the game-winning goal with less than five minutes remaining, lifting Rock Springs to the 2-1 rivalry victory in the Sweetwater Cup finale.