Wolves Take Fifth at Gillette Invite

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys swimming and diving team placed fifth at the Gillette Invite on Saturday, January 26, out of 19 teams.

The Wolves also competed at the Gillette Pre-Invite on Friday, January 25.

Michael Richmond took first in both the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard butterfly, swimming times of 1:46.72 and 53.37, respectively.

Dean Lyon placed third in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:15.78. Lyon also tookeighth in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.71.

Jason Richmond took sixth place in both the 200 yard individual medley and the 100 yard breaststroke, swimming times of 2:11.24 and 1:06.40, respectively.

Gabe Davis swam a time of 23.93 in the 50 yard freestyle to take ninth place. Davis also placed ninth in the 100 yard freestyle, swimming a time of 53.27.

For the relays, GRHS took fourth in the 400 yard freestyle relay, with Davis, Lyon, J. Richmond, and M. Richmond swimming a time of 3:30.90.

Davis, Elijah Kraft, Trevor Moser, and Lyon swam a time of 1:38.01 to place sixth in the 200 yard freestyle relay.

The Wolves took seventh place in the 200 yard medley relay, M. Richmond, J. Richmond, Moser, and Kraft swimming a time of 1:49.24.

Check below for the Wolves’ full results from the Gillette Invite.



GRHS Gillette Invite Results



200 Yard Medley Relay

7. GRHA A- Michael Richmond, Jason Richmond, Trevor Moser, Elijah Kraft 1:49.24

22. GRHS B- Johnathan Clark, Devin Bobbitt, Sam Quick, Jake Probst 1:58.03

30. GRHS C- Garrett Gilmore, Dade Lucero, Dylan Strange, Cole Gilmore 2:14.46

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Michael Richmond 1:46.72

8. Dean Lyon 1:58.71

20. Araya Finley 2:03.80

27. Levi Westburg 2:10.05

200 Yard Individual Medley

6. Jason Richmond 2:11.24

11. Elijah Kraft 2:16.82

20. Devin Bobbitt 2:24.96

22. Dade Lucero 2:26.20

33. Dylan Strange 2:35.24

37. Cole Gilmore 2:42.03

50 Yard Freestyle

9. Gabe Davis 23.93

27. Jake Probst 25.48

74. Tyler Luth 29.77

83. Jaxson McGee 32.26

94. Riley Roberts 39.81

1 Meter Diving

14. Kayson Snow 250.80

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Michael Richmond 53.37

17. Trevor Moser1:03.03

20. Sam Quick 1:04.37

25. Johnathan Clark 1:06.78

100 Yard Freestyle

9. Gabe Davis 53.27

22. Jake Probst 56.61

27. Araya Finley 58.21

52. Tyler Luth 1:06.22

57. Garrett Gilmore 1:07.99

500 Yard Freestyle

3. Dean Lyon 5:15.78

16. Trevor Moser 5:49.71

18. Levi Westburg 5:50.76

25. Dylan Strange 6:09.18

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

6. GRHS A- Gabe Davis, Elijah Kraft, Trevor Moser, Dean Lyon 1:38.01

24. GRHS B- Jake Probst, Araya Finley, Devin Bobbitt, Dade Lucero 1:48.14

37. GRHS C- Casey Clark, Tyler Luth, Riley Roberts, Levi Westburg 2:13.18

100 Yard Backstroke

14. Sam Quick 1:04.77

15. Johnathan Clark 1:05.25

44. Garrett Gilmore 1:27.12

47. Jaxson McGee 1:29.21

100 Yard Breaststroke

6. Jason Richmond 1:06.40

16. Devin Bobbitt 1:11.13

17. Elijah Kraft 1:11.45

37. Dade Lucero 1:18.23

50. Cole Gilmore 1:24.40

58. Riley Roberts 1:37.02

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. GRHS A- Gabe Davis, Dean Lyon, Jason Richmond, Michael Richmond 3:30.90

22. GRHS B- Johnathan Clark, Sam Quick, Araya Finley, Dylan Strange 4:01.91

28. GRHS C- Levi Westburg, Jaxson McGee, Cole Gilmore, Garrett Gilmore 4:32.80



Team Scores

1. Laramie High School 428

2. Lander Valley High School 378.5

3. Kelly Walsh High School 346.5

4. Cheyenne Central High School 344

5. Green River High School 304

6. Thunder Basin High School 291.5

7. Cheyenne South High School 259

8. Cheyenne East High School 249.5

9. Rawlins High School 176

10. Campbell County High School 120.5

11. Rock Springs High School 90

12. Riverton High School 88

13. Buffalo High School 87.5

14. Powell High School 87

15. Worland High School 83

16. Sheridan High School 68

17. Douglas High School 33

18. Newcastle High School 26

19. Natrona County High School 17



Up Next

The Wolves will compete at the Conference meet at Evanston on Friday and Saturday, February 1 and 2.