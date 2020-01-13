Wolves Take First in Evanston Meet

EVANSTON — The Green River High School Boys Swim team took home another victory while in Evanston this weekend. After winning the Rock Springs Invite on Friday night, the Wolves capped off the weekend with another first place finish. The Wolves finished with 295 points over Evanston, Rock Springs, Rawlins, Kemmerer and Lyman.

Green River had six members of the team that hit qualification standards for the state meet. Ryan Fisher hit the qualifying time in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:18. Trevor Moser also made the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.07. Elijah Kraft hit 52.69 to make qualifying time in the 100 yard freestyle. Devin Bobbitt was the last swimmer for GRHS to qualify. He finished with a 1:09.93 in the 100 yard breaststroke.

Two divers also posted qualifying scores in Evanston. Braxton Cordova and Kyle Knight racked up scores of 330.90 and 287.10 respectively.

Green River will be in Cheyenne this weekend for the next meet on their schedule.