Wolves Take Fourth in Home Track and Field Meet

GREEN RIVER — On Friday and Saturday, Green River High School hosted a track and field meet that featured several teams. There were a number of impressive performances, including top finishes by some of the Wolves’ athletes.

In the girls’ events, the relay team placed second in the sprint medley relay with a time of 5:40.30. Autumn Casey and Mikayla Dockter both placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 4-6. Dockter also placed third in the pole vault with a height of 8-0. In the discus throw, Amanda Davis placed third with a distance of 95-8. Eva Murray had a seventh-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 30-2.25.

For the boys, the relay team placed third in the sprint medley relay with a time of 4:32.20. Chaz Helmandollar had a fifth-place finish in the high jump with a height of 5-2. Helmandollar also competed in the long jump, placing 21st with a distance of 16-6. Christopher Wilson placed first in the triple jump with a distance of 42-4.25. In the shot put, Kyler Bartlett had a first-place finish with a distance of 50-1.5, while Dillon Davis placed first in the discus throw with a distance of 124-9.

Other notable performances included Mikayla Flores, who placed 11th in the triple jump with a distance of 28-1, and Sophia Arnold, who placed 14th in the shot put with a distance of 28-3.5. Trevor Johnson also competed in the long jump and placed 31st with a distance of 15-9.

Overall, the Green River track and field meet showcased some impressive performances by the athletes despite the cold temperatures. Congratulations to all who competed.

For full results from the meet, click here.