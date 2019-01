Wolves Take Second at Thoman Wrestling Tournament

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Wolves wrestling team hosted the Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament over the weekend, in which they won six out of seven matches to take second place.

The Thoman Wrestling Tournament took place Friday and Saturday, January 4 and 5, in Green River.

Twelve teams competed at the tournament, including Green River, Rock Springs, Uintah, Evanston, Cokeville, Worland, Granger, Mountain View, Northridge, Lyman, Rawlins, and Kemmerer.

The only opponent to win over the Wolves was Uintah in the first place match.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Individual Records

106- Dominic Martinez went 7-0, and 1-0 in the Best of the Best match.

113- Clayson Mele went 6-1, and 0-1 in the Best of the Best match.

120- Kade Flores went 7-0, and 1-0 in the Best of the Best match.

126- Kade Knezovich went 6-1.

132- Jacob Weipert went 5-2.

138- Justin Flores went 6-1, and 0-1 in the Best of the Best match.

145- Garrett Harris went 5-2.

152- Tanner Adam went 5-2.

160- Jon Ty Leininger went 7-0, and 1-0 in the Best of the Best match.

170- Kaden Lloyd went 4-1.

182- Payton Tucker went 7-0, and 1-0 in the Best of the Best match.

195- Sage Wilde went 5-2.

Match 1

Green River defeated Worland 66-15

120 – Kade Flores (Green River) over Anthony Martinez (Worland) Fall 0:31

126 – Kade Knezovich (Green River) over Adam Bankert (Worland) Fall 4:42

132 – Daniel Weyrich (Worland) over Jacob Weipert (Green River) Dec 5-0

138 – Justin Flores (Green River) over Tristen Lungren (Worland) Fall 0:40

145 – Garrett Harris (Green River) over Colton Woffinden (Worland) Fall 1:04

152 – Tanner Adam (Green River) over Josh Rose (Worland) Fall 3:46

160 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) over Forfeit Daniel Harris (Worland) Fall 0:42

170 – Kaden Lloyd (Green River) over Peyton Woffinden (Worland) Inj 0:40

182 – Payton Tucker (Green River) over Isaac Goncalves (Worland) Fall 0:52

195 – Sage Wilde (Green River) over Brandon Haun (Worland) Fall 3:11

220 – Trey Wright (Worland) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Brody Hernandez (Worland) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Dominic Martinez (Green River) over Forfeit Dyllon Black (Worland) Fall 1:47

113 – Clayson Mele (Green River) over Domanic Hartley (Worland) Fall 2:53

Match 2

Green River defeated Mountain View 72-6

126 – Kade Knezovich (Green River) over Tavean Montoya (Mountain View) Fall 2:20

132 – Jacob Weipert (Green River) over Najib Madbouhi (Mountain View) Fall 3:40

138 – Justin Flores (Green River) over Swade Bindl (Mountain View) Fall 1:00

145 – Garrett Harris (Green River) over Parker Mair (Mountain View) Fall 5:47

152 – Tanner Adam (Green River) over Carson Tims (Mountain View) Fall 1:33

160 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) over Mark Walker (Mountain View) Fall 5:24

170 – Kaden Lloyd (Green River) over Bridger Harris (Mountain View) Fall 1:26

182 – Payton Tucker (Green River) over Forfeit Cameron Laris (Mountain View) Fall 1:03

195 – Sage Wilde (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Tyson Condos (Mountain View) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Double Forfeit

106 – Dominic Martinez (Green River) over Sawyer Bindl (Mountain View) Fall 1:52

113 – Clayson Mele (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Kade Flores (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match 3

Green River defeated Granger 64-18

132 – Jacob Weipert (Green River) over Preston Mickelsen (Granger) Fall 2:45

138 – Justin Flores (Green River) over Josue Salazar (Granger) Fall 0:38

145 – Garrett Harris (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

152 – Tanner Adam (Green River) over Park Beeler (Granger) Maj 14-0

160 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170 – Kaden Lloyd (Green River) over Kitcherner Koloa (Granger) Fall 2:57

182 – Payton Tucker (Green River) over Leonaitasi Alatini (Granger) Fall 0:52

195 – Rayden Boguslawski (Granger) over Sage Wilde (Green River) Fall 5:12

220 – Brian Sika (Granger) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Robert Tabile (Granger) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Dominic Martinez (Green River) over Donovan Alarcon (Granger) Fall 1:03

113 – Clayson Mele (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Kade Flores (Green River) over Alexander Jimenez (Granger) Fall 1:25

126 – Kade Knezovich (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match 4

Green River defeated Evanston 63-12

138 – Justin Flores (Green River) over Brock Roberts (Evanston) Fall 0:52

145 – Garrett Harris (Green River) over Rowdy Saavedra (Evanston) Fall 1:47

152 – Tanner Adam (Green River) over Tyler Stokes (Evanston) Fall 3:56

160 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) over Rigden Wagstaff (Evanston) Fall 1:58

170 – Kaden Lloyd (Green River) over Rylie Griggs (Evanston) Maj 9-0

182 – Payton Tucker (Green River) over Clay Lester (Evanston) Fall 0:28

195 – Sage Wilde (Green River) over Rigan Hoggatt (Evanston) Fall 0:49

220 – Payt Burton (Evanston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Eric Orozco (Evanston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Dominic Martinez (Green River) over Alix Aragon (Evanston) Fall 1:20

113 – Clayson Mele (Green River) over Jaxin Moore (Evanston) Fall 2:34

120 – Kade Flores (Green River) over Kasen Landry (Evanston) TF 17-0

126 – Kade Knezovich (Green River) over Isaac Saavedra (Evanston) Dec 10-6

132 – Jacob Weipert (Green River) over Kendell Cummings (Evanston) Dec 8-3

Match 5

Green River defeated Cokeville 51-9

170 – Brayden Johnson (Cokeville) over Kaden Lloyd (Green River) Dec 5-2

182 – Payton Tucker (Green River) over Bentley Johnson (Cokeville) Fall 4:44

195 – Sage Wilde (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Double Forfeit

285 – Double Forfeit

106 – Dominic Martinez (Green River) over Dakota Nelson (Cokeville) Fall 0:44

113 – Clayson Mele (Green River) over Nathan Thornock (Cokeville) Fall 0:48

120 – Kade Flores (Green River) over Ammon Halls (Cokeville) Fall 0:56

126 – Kade Knezovich (Green River) over Nathan Weske (Cokeville) Fall 0:39

132 – Jacob Weipert (Green River) over Wyatt Mackey (Cokeville) Fall 3:33

138 – Justin Flores (Green River) over Gage Reece (Cokeville) Fall 0:38

145 – Lochlyn Teichert (Cokeville) over Garrett Harris (Green River) Dec 11-7

152 – Ammon Teichert (Cokeville) over Tanner Adam (Green River) SV-1 2-0

160 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) over Devan Moody (Cokeville) Dec 6-2



Gold Bracket- Match 1

Green River defeated Northridge 60-18

182 – Payton Tucker (Green River) over Troy Moon (Northridge) Fall 0:49

195 – Sage Wilde (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Wyatt Thomas (Northridge) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Austin Joy (Northridge) over Forfeit Fetaiaki Manuatu (Green River) Fall 1:45

106 – Dominic Martinez (Green River) over Braydon Bare (Northridge) Fall 0:31

113 – Clayson Mele (Green River) over Hunter Swalberg (Northridge) Fall 5:54

120 – Kade Flores (Green River) over Kyler Baur (Northridge) Fall 0:37

126 – Kade Knezovich (Green River) over Bridger Brown (Northridge) Dec 8-1

132 – Jacob Weipert (Green River) over Ben Brown (Northridge) Maj 12-0

138 – Justin Flores (Green River) over Steven Lujan (Northridge) Fall 1:52

145 – Garrett Harris (Green River) over Michael Pearce (Northridge) Fall 1:46

152 – Tanner Adam (Green River) over Edson Romero (Northridge) TF 19-4

160 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) over Brennan Duffy (Northridge) Fall 2:55

170 – Bryce Walker (Northridge) over Tayler Jensen (Green River) Fall 5:21

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Gold Bracket- Match 2

Uintah defeated Green River 52-24

195 – Titan Young (Uintah) over Sage Wilde (Green River) Fall 2:32

220 – David Swarts (Uintah) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Chase Kennicker (Uintah) over Forfeit Fetaiaki Manuatu (Green River) Fall 3:46

106 – Dominic Martinez (Green River) over Raiden Harrison (Uintah) Fall 4:46

113 – Brady Merkley (Uintah) over Clayson Mele (Green River) Dec 11-4

120 – Kade Flores (Green River) over Cole Huber (Uintah) Fall 1:09

126 – Randon Deets (Uintah) over Kade Knezovich (Green River) Fall 4:50

132 – Gavin Ayotte (Uintah) over Jacob Weipert (Green River) Fall 0:18

138 – August Harrison (Uintah) over Justin Flores (Green River) Maj 13-4

145 – Koby Smith (Uintah) over Garrett Harris (Green River) Fall 2:28

152 – Bridger Bennion (Uintah) over Tanner Adam (Green River) SV-1 6-4

160 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) over Conner Henderson (Uintah) Fall 5:00

170 – Dylan Swift (Uintah) over Tayler Jensen (Green River) Fall 0:19

182 – Payton Tucker (Green River) over Cade Hatch (Uintah) Fall 1:56

Best of the Best Results

106 – Dominic Martinez (Best Brown) over Sefton Douglass – Lyman (Best Gold) Dec 3-2

113 – Brady Merkley Uintah (Best Brown) over Clayson Mele – GR (Best Gold) Dec 10-6

120 – Kade Flores – GR (Best Gold) over Cole Huber Uintah (Best Brown) Fall 0:33

138 – August Harrison Uintah (Best Brown) over Justin Flores – GR (Best Gold) Fall 1:54

160 – JonTy Leininger – GR (Best Brown) over Brendan Martin – Lyman (Best Gold) Fall 4:50

182 – Payton Tucker – GR (Best Brown) over Bentley Johnson – Cokeville (Best Gold) Fall 3:13

Team Rankings

Gold Bracket

Uintah Green River Evanston Northridge

Silver Bracket

Worland Lyman Cokeville Rawlins

Bronze Bracket

Granger Rock Springs Kemmerer Mountain View

Up Next

The Wolves will be back in action on Friday and Saturday, January 11 and 12, at the Tournament of Champions at Uintah, Utah.