Wolves Take Third at Lander Holiday Quad

LANDER – The Green River Wolves boys’ swimming team took third in the Lander Holiday Quad. The Wolves finished with 248 team points behind Buffalo (293) and Lander (406).

Colin Gilmore dominated at the quad, securing first place finishes for the Wolves in two separate events. In the 200-yard freestyle, he finished at 1:57.90, edging out Lander’s Reed McFadden who timed 1:58.50. Gilmore also finished first in the 500-yard freestyle with 5:23.94. Sequeil Lozier finished second for Lander with 5:36.84. Gilmore would be the only Wolf to earn a first-place finish at the event.

The Wolves 200-yard freestyle relay team would take second with 1:40.83. The team included Ashton Hafner, Gilmore, Irie Kuball, and Andrew Neher.

Next week the Green River Boys Swimming Team will compete in Laramie Thursday and Friday.