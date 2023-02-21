Wolves Talk: A Privilege to Play for Make-A-Wish

Welcome to #WOLVESTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Green River High School Wolves inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

Ever since third grade, I have played basketball and I’ve come to truly love this sport.

Now, almost 10 years later, I have the amazing opportunity to experience high school by actively being involved in multiple sports, including basketball. Throughout years of hard work and dedication, I have found many learning opportunities and have cherished every moment.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Basketball is more than just a game. It is one way to learn through trials, celebrate hard fought victories, and build lifelong relationships with others that will contribute to a true high school experience. As I thought about this week’s upcoming competition, I realized how fortunate both Green River and Rock Springs are to support a well-known foundation, Make-A-Wish.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Every year both high schools take one week to see which community can raise the most money and overall be deemed the annual Make-A-Wish winner. As a third-year high school student, I can assure you that both student councils work extremely hard to keep the student bodies and communities actively involved in raising money and having a good time while doing so.

As a student in Green River, there are always enjoyable activities and many fundraising opportunities that most, if not all, students tend to participate in. I think many of these activities have a pivotal role in creating a positive and real high school experience.

As a member of the GRHS boys’ basketball team, we have a responsibility to help build anticipation and grow the excitement of this cross-town rivalry. As many may already know, the winner of the fundraising competition is announced between the girls’ and boys’ basketball games. In order to continue to build a unique and exciting event, the basketball teams give many students the opportunity to cheer on their team and have a good time at the games.

From a player’s standpoint, the Make-A-Wish game is exciting and enjoyable to play in and be a part of. One of the first things I notice when I play in this game is how many fans are in the stands. Needless to say, every time, without fail, when Green River plays Rock Springs the gym is packed with what seems like thousands of people. I think it is amazing this 20-year tradition has continued between both rival schools and we are always able to get an outstanding turnout.

I am looking forward to being part of a cause that is bigger than basketball.