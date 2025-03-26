Wolves Talk: Addie Demaret with Lady Wolves Basketball

Welcome to #WOLVESTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Green River High School Wolves inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

Hi, my name is Addie Demaret. I am a senior at Green River High School and am part of the Lady Wolves Basketball Team. I started playing basketball in the third grade when my dad put together a little travel team for us to play on. We would go down to Utah on the weekends to play, and many of my teammates now played on our travel team which I think is the reason a lot of us are as close as we are today and play so well together.

Once I got into high school, Coach Carroll taught me what hard work meant, and how far it could get me. He had us in the weight room in the mornings and shooting on the days we did not lift. I think that really set me up for how hard I worked for the rest of my high school career. I would also like to thank Coach Billy for putting in endless time helping our team become better and helping me personally become an overall better player. I was blessed to be part of four competitive teams throughout high school basketball. We all had our common goals and we worked hard every day to achieve them. We had the opportunity to compete in the Regional Championship during my sophomore year, where we lost, but that motivated us in my senior year to make it back to that position and end up winning the Championship.

This year has definitely tested our team. Out of all the years, this year was the first time our entire team felt like we came together as a family. We faced obstacles that tried to slow us down, but we looked at them as motivation and started playing for more than ourselves. We focused on playing for our teammates next to us in the locker room, the people in the stands, and the people who could not be in the stands but were still cheering us on. We focused on having fun on and off the court, making memories, and making sure we were playing for each other, which ultimately led us on our historic run.

Basketball has taught me many life lessons and given me lifelong friendships. The memories created on the bus rides and in the hotel rooms, down to the laughs we shared at the dinner table, are things I will carry with me now that my career is over. A lot of people take those

little things for granted until they are gone. I want to thank Coach Carroll for always motivating me to work harder, always opening up the gym, and making basketball fun! My teammates, for always putting a smile on my face, and making me laugh. Lastly, my parents and Grandma and

Grandpa Zehr for always showing up no matter where we were playing, always helping whoever needed it, making sure we had snacks, fun bus decorations, and always ensuring us girls were laughing and taken care of.

Overall, Lady Wolves Basketball will always have a special place in my heart, I will always be proud to have been a part of the Green River program. Basketball is a competitive sport and I know the lessons I have learned from the game will carry on throughout my life and whatever the future holds for me!

Go Wolves!

— Addie Demaret