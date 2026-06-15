Wolves Talk: Amanda Davis with Track and Tennis

Welcome to #WOLVESTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Green River High School Wolves inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

My name is Amanda Davis, and I just graduated from Green River High School with honors. Throughout my high school career, I participated in tennis, indoor track, and outdoor track. Being a student athlete taught me many things, including how to be a proper leader in life.

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When I was a kid, my family and I would go out and play tennis together. As I got older, I continuously got better and decided to go out as a freshman with my best friend. By my senior year in tennis, I had become our team’s number two singles player. I loved playing singles because then that meant that if there was a mistake made, the only one to blame was yourself. Every now and then, I’ll play a match with my dad just to watch him eat the court.

I started participating in track during my 7th-grade year. I would’ve done it before then if it had been available. I knew I wanted to throw ever since I saw my brother throwing. Although throwing isn’t as popular as something like the 100m dash, it’s still so cool to watch, especially when you get somebody who throws insanely far. What I also started in my 7th-grade year was choir. Choir soon became my second love, and I would have it no other way.

From the 7th grade year to my senior year, I have improved a lot. Not only in my academic and singing skills, but also in my leadership skills. The more I grew, the more I was led towards the right path. The more I knew that when I was older, I wanted to be someone that people could rely on. I did just that in my last year of high school. Although there were some things I didn’t know how to answer. There were still plenty of other leaders like me who could give the right answer to their questions.

What I would want to tell any incoming freshman is that even if you can’t achieve something today doesn’t mean you can’t do it tomorrow. If you want to improve and put in the work, you’ll get what you want to achieve. What I would tell my younger self is that” you’re doing great” and to “keep it up.”

Go Wolves!

— Amanda Davis