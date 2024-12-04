Wolves Talk: Dawson Peterson With Wolves Basketball

Welcome to #WOLVESTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Green River High School Wolves inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

Hi, I’m Dawson Peterson! I’m 17 years old and a senior at Green River High School. While at GRHS I’ve participated in many sports and activities like baseball, National Honor Society, and Cyber Swat, but my favorite is basketball.

Outside of basketball, I love hanging out with my friends and my girlfriend Natasha. I’m also super close with my family and especially close to my big brother, Jax, and little sister, Brielle. We also have the best golden retriever, Minkah. I am a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. After high school, I plan to attend Western and follow in my dad’s footsteps going into electronics.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Basketball has been my favorite sport since I was in the third grade when I started playing on a traveling team. I played on the Green River Wolfpack from third grade through eighth grade and it was so fun. I made so many friendships and play with a lot of the same teammates today. My dad was my coach for years. He has always been tough on me but has taught me so much. I will always have lots of memories of working with him to learn so many skills on and off the court.

I’d like to thank all the coaches I’ve had along the way. I have been lucky enough to be coached by some really awesome men and women. Thanks to my dad, Steve Lake, Jessica Demaret, Tim Cassity, Travis Archibald, Josh Lewis, Lennon Spence, and Laurie Ivie. Thanks for everything you guys have taught me on and off the court. A special thanks to my mom, who has always been my biggest fan and supports me in everything I do. I also want to thank my brother for working with me. Also a huge shout-out to all of my past teammates. You guys have all supported me and taught me so much too. And to my current teammates, thanks for putting in the work with me! Let’s go out this year and prove to everyone we can do it and make this a great final season!

GO WOLVES!

— Dawson Peterson