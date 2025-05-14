Wolves Talk: Guy Grace With Wolves Soccer

Welcome to #WOLVESTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Green River High School Wolves inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.



Hi, my name is Guy Grace. I am 18 years old and I am a senior soccer player from Green River High School. Outside of soccer, I love to hang out with friends and family, but my favorite way to spend my time is out on the river fishing.

I found my love and passion for soccer at the age of 3. It started when I lived in Colorado and played for a coach, Alex Rios, and the club team World Cup Soccer Academy. During that time, I was playing soccer year-round, every day. At the age of 13, I moved to my home: Green River, Wyoming. Throughout my time in Green River, I have played club soccer for the RS Avengers. In my sophomore year, we won the state championship for the club season. Junior year of the club season, I was leading the Utah league in goals. Club was always my favorite part of soccer because of the experiences I had and the memories I made. It also prepared me for the high school spring season.

During the high school spring season, I was a starter in both my freshman and sophomore years. Going into junior year, I was just coming off a really good sophomore season and junior club season. I was excited for my junior year of spring soccer. This year, there was a lot of pressure on our team because we were projected to be a top seed at state. The pre-season tournament in Worland rolls around. We went 2-1, only losing to the number 1 team in the east. I had been benched in that game because of a yellow card. As another consequence, I wasn’t able to start or play in the first half of our first conference game of the season. I was not happy about that, but the team won that game 6-1, and I still ended up scoring.

The second conference game of the season against Powell is right around the corner. In my eyes, this was my first conference game of the season. I was training extra hard that week because I was still upset about what had happened the week prior. Game day is here, and it was a beautiful sunny day because God loves Green River soccer. Ref blows the whistle, style, and the game is underway. Fifteen minutes in, we throw the ball in, and the ball goes to an opposing player. The opposing player kicked the ball to me. When I took a touch into space, I heard a pop, and I could not feel my knee. The next 3 games I tried to play, and my knee just kept painfully buckling and popping. I finally got an MRI. I was at practice and I got a phone call from my mom breaking the news that my ACL was blown, along with a meniscus tear. I’ll never forget walking into the locker room crying, and the whole team followed me and hugged me.

For my senior year, I was supposed to be back on the field, but everyone has their own story. April 24th of 2024 is when I got my first knee surgery, the BEAR surgery, and I have not been able to play since. After 8 months of recovery, I was playing basketball at the rec center during my free time when I did a jab step, and it buckled and popped. After all the experience with this injury, I knew something was still wrong with my knee. I got another MRI, and it turns out my ACL is loose because of the surgery I got: the BEAR surgery. Because my ACL was loose, I tore my meniscus again in a different place. On May 12th, 2025, I got my second knee surgery, the quad implant.

When I talk about my injury, I will also say this is by far the worst thing to happen to me; one thing it has done is shape me as a person. No one talks about the silent battles injured athletes have to face. Soccer was part of my identity and part of who I am. My ability to play was taken away from me by turn and touch on the ball.

My feature is not based on my ability anymore, it’s based on whether a college coach wants to give me a chance. That motivates me more though, to prove myself and continue playing soccer. The worst thing about injury is not being able to play with your teammates and your friends anymore, but also watching them win and lose without you. Luckily, I had the opportunity to step onto the field during senior night one last time and take the opening kickoff for the game. When I was out on that field, the memories flooded in. I looked around the field and realized I had taken my ability and time playing for granted. All I could think about was how I’ve been friends with these boys, playing with some of these boys, and growing up with some of them since I moved here 5 years ago. Soccer has brought me unbreakable bonds, and I am forever grateful for the experience and opportunities it has given me. I will continue supporting them and cheering them in as they try to make a run at the state competition with the move back up to 4a.

Yes, I miss playing, but our Head Coach, Josh Webb, gave me an opportunity to be involved and a part of the team, and allowed me to help on the sideline as well as manage. I could not thank him enough for this opportunity because going through this second recovery, being a part of this team is just what I needed. I could not be more grateful for my teammates. They have supported me, encouraged me, and are one of the main reasons I have been able to get everything.

I would also like to thank all the coaches I’ve had along the way. I have had the opportunity to be coached by amazing people. Thanks to Dusten Moses and Greg Doak for helping me find my identity in soccer, but also a huge thanks to Perri, who especially pushed me to be the best version of myself, not only as a player but as a person. Thank you, Alex Rios, for introducing me to my passion. Lastly, I want to give thanks to my parents, who have supported me through everything. But a special thanks to my dad for truly showing strength and helping me get through this injury, you are truly the strongest person I know. Thank you to everyone who has helped me on this long journey and supported me. I am truly grateful, and my journey is not over.

GO WOLVES!

— Guy Grace