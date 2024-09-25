Wolves Talk: Haidyn Terry With Lady Wolves Volleyball

Welcome to #WOLVESTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Green River High School Wolves inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

I started playing volleyball in seventh grade at Lincoln Middle School. Before that first day of practice, I did not know anything about volleyball. I also didn’t realize the major impact it would have on my life. I have always loved to compete and participating in a sport with such competitive intensity gave me that opportunity. Walking in that gym seventh grade year I knew I wanted to be a setter. I wanted to touch the ball every play, which I also took into my softball career as a pitcher. Coach Demaret thought setting would be the perfect position for me, so I became the setter. From there, setting stuck with me through the entirety of my volleyball career. I knew this was a tough position but I was up for the challenge. I would go to the rec. center with my mom when I didn’t have games and work on my skills. During middle school, I participated in club volleyball in the spring. It was such a blast. We traveled everywhere, we even went to Las Vegas. Those experiences are now lifetime memories.

Then, finally going into high school I knew I was going to continue playing volleyball. Freshman year was definitely tough and intimidating. However, I grew so much as an athlete that year. My next three years of volleyball were the best yet. I went from playing freshman ball to the next year going into varsity matches. I was grateful I had played varsity softball that previous year to get used to the pressure and high-level games. Although I had a great time in high school those years, this year is the best. I am so excited for the rest of the season; we have grown so much as a team.

Volleyball taught me a lot but most importantly it has given me the opportunity to play with my best friends. I have grown friendships through this sport that will last a lifetime. I am so blessed to be able to play with all the seniors: Rylee Rosas, Addie Demaret, and Eva Murray. We have been through it all together and have grown immensely. We have all been together since the very beginning and will be there at the end to finish our senior season. Not only are we finishing our senior year together we are also finishing out our season with our first coach. Coach Demaret was our coach in seventh grade and now senior year. She has always been the most supportive, amazing coach. Coach Demaret has had the utmost impact not only on my athletic career but my personal life as a whole. Along with her incredible coaching staff: Coach Christensen, Coach Julie Rood, Coach Casey Rood, and Coach Tynsky. I can not thank these coaches enough for the support and lifelong lessons they have taught me. I would also not be anywhere without the unconditional love and support of my family. My parents are the reason I am successful in the sports I do, I would be nowhere without them. I am so grateful to all my amazing grandparents as well: Julie, Richard, John, Laurie, Wendy, Randy, and Esther. They are truly my biggest inspirations and biggest supporters. My best memories from the game will forver be seeing my grandparents in the stands.

After high school, my dream is to play softball at the colligate level and to pursue a career in radiology.

To conclude, I play volleyball simply for the love of the game. I love to compete and win. I have incredible amounts of passion and drive for the sport. I have a lot of gratitude for volleyball and the lessons it has given me. Volleyball has made me the person I am today!

GO WOLVES!

— Haidyn Terry