Wolves Talk: MaKynzee Bagshaw With Wolves Band

There are so many wonderful extracurriculars and classes available at Green River High School, and I am so glad that we have the music programs that we do. I have been heavily involved in music for so long, and am so thankful that I have such wonderful programs at the high school to channel it into. The jazz, symphonic, and marching bands are each unique and bring something different to the table. As a junior, I have been able to participate in each of these programs, and it has really shaped who I am, and my overall high school experience.

Many of the bands at the high school are unique in the way that they are both extracurricular and part of the classes, and you receive a grade for what you achieve in and out of the classroom. The pep band spends time playing at basketball and football games, the marching band goes to competitions across the state (even going to Colorado this year), and jazz bands participate in swinging on the green, and playing at prom. There are so many unique and incredible experiences in each and every one of the band programs at the high school. While each band is different in their own ways, all of them have helped me to grow as a musician and as a person.

I feel really lucky to participate in many of the different sports and activities in the high school, and because of that, I see a lot of different groups’ dynamics and how they interact with others. I can safely say that no place is quite like the band room, and being with the band. I’ve developed so many friendships through the program, and have seen how much of a lasting impact it makes on every person that participated. This year, I am in the unique position to both start and end my day in the band room, and it is like a breath of fresh air. It’s the perfect way to start my day, and I feel so much relief when I walk into the room at the end of the day.

You can also see that the band instructor, Quinn Kalinski, really cares about his students. He wants and pushes us to be better musicians, but also gets to know each of us as people. He tries to make us laugh if we’ve had a bad day and pushes each student out of their comfort zone just enough to make them stronger and more confident.

The Band Programs at the high school are some of my favorites. I’m so glad that I can be a part of each of the programs. I have so many amazing memories and friends from the time I’ve spent in the symphonic, marching, and jazz bands at Green River High School.

– MaKynzee Bagshaw