Wolves Talk: Max Hintz With Wolves Football

Hello, my name is Maddux Hintz and I will be a senior football player for the Wolves this coming season. I started playing football at the age of eight, but at that time soccer was my all-time favorite sport. This changed when I started playing peewee football in fourth grade. The rush of excitement and being on the field in a different setting changed that for me, and that is when I realized football was for me. I never looked back after that, and I am trying to pursue my dream of playing football at the collegiate level that I made when I was 10 years old. Over the years my love and passion has only grown for the game.

The chance of being a starter on the team as a sophomore was a dream come true that came with a lot of adversity. The season before I was not able to play because of a season-ending shoulder injury that was caused by a collision at a football camp, so I had no high school football experience at the time. To trust a sophomore that just came off a shoulder injury and thrown right into the fire of high school football with all upper classmen took a lot of trust from Coach Christensen, the assistant coaches, and my teammates. I am very thankful they put their trust in me to take the reins of the team.

This will be my third year as starting quarterback for the Wolves and that experience has taught me a lot. The most effective thing it has taught me, is that it has allowed me to slow the game down tremendously as each season goes by. As a sophomore I always felt rushed because of how fast the game was, but by the next season the game speed was night and day. I didn’t feel as rushed as I did the year before and I was able to stay calm and keep my head throughout the game. On the defensive side of the ball, it helped out as well. Even though it was my first season at defense at the high school level, the game felt slower and more visible than before.

The last three years I have created new and stronger relationships with my teammates and coaches that I will keep with me forever from in-season to the off-season. I try to keep contact with my teammates and coaches as much as I can, even in the off-season. The relationships I have with them is important to me as this can translate to the field, by creating a stronger relationship and trusting each other. Dax Taylor and I were able to connect on a lot of passes last year and that helped him break his brother’s record of most receptions in a season. I would like to thank my parents, teammates, and coaches for the support and everything they have done for me as they help shape me into the player I am today.

— Max Hintz