Wolves Talk: Preparing for the 2023 Season

High School sports play a significant role in the lives of many students. Not only do they offer an opportunity to stay physically fit, but they also provide a platform for developing teamwork and building character. In my experience, being part of a sports team has taught me valuable life lessons that go beyond the game itself. My name is Axel MacKinnon and I am going into my senior year at Green River High School.

The main reason I enjoy sports so much is not only because of my teammates, but because of my coaches. For all my four years in high school I have played three sports: wrestling, soccer, and football. In every one of those sports are coaches that really care about the success of us as athletes and people.

This year the Green River High School football team got a new coaching staff. Blaine Christensen, the new head coach, has really connected with all the players on our team. Alongside Coach Christensen he brought an excellent football staff.

Just from working with the new staff already I have learned a whole lot from them. The coaches really show that they care for the sport and the success of our football team. They are doing everything to prepare us for the season, some ways in which they have created a great weights program for not only the football team but for everyone who’s interested. We have held two camps for learning a new playbook and to get better, we run route trees after weights to get better at route running and catching the ball. We have played in 7 on 7s to see where our team stands and what we can improve on.

Those are just some of the ways we have been preparing for this coming season. I am very excited for this year and my goal is to make as many memories as possible with my friends right beside me. With the new coaching staff I feel a lot more confident in our team and I am ready to see what the season holds us.