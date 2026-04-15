Wolves Talk: Sydney Bowen With Speech & Debate

Welcome to #WOLVESTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Green River High School Wolves inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

My name is Sydney Bowen, and I am a senior at Green River High School. Throughout my high school career, I have had the opportunity to be part of the Green River Marching Band and Speech & Debate Team. These activities have shaped who I am as a person, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of them.

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Before joining Speech & Debate my sophomore year, I was extremely shy. Joining this team was completely out of my comfort zone, but with the help of my coach, Jericho, and my fellow teammates, I grew into a confident speaker. This experience taught me the importance of using my voice and standing up for what I believe in, even when it is difficult. By my senior year, I became a national qualifier and a state finalist. For someone who once struggled to speak up, this program has helped me develop a passion for advocacy and personal growth.

Through Speech & Debate, I was introduced and selected to be one of 91 delegates from around the world to travel with the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Pilgrimage for Youth. During this two-week trip, we visited many historical sites, studied and discussed various world affairs, gained valuable experience speaking in new environments to diverse audiences, as well as making lifelong connections.

I am also a member of the marching band. I joined band when I was 11 years old, and I immediately fell in love with playing the drums. Through long practices and many challenges, I learned that success comes from dedication and effort. Mr. Kalinski taught me the importance of choosing joy, even during difficult moments, and how that mindset leads to growth and fulfillment. This year at state, our band performed a show based on the movie Drumline, which included a percussion break and a solo performance, which I was selected to play. While we did not win first place, we walked off the field with a strong sense of unity and pride. That moment has reinforced what band has taught me: success is not defined by awards, but by connection, effort, and growth. If there is one lesson I will carry with me, it is this: true happiness is not defined by circumstances, but by mindset.

I would not be the person I am today without the people who have supported me along the way. My coaches and teachers pushed me to grow, even when it was uncomfortable. The bus drivers, parent groups, and supporters behind the scenes made these opportunities possible. Most importantly, my family has believed in me, encouraged me, and reminded me to keep going. Because of them, I have learned how to succeed and find joy in the journey.

Go Wolves!

— Sydney Bowen