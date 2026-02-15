Wolves Talk: Trynity Knaphus With Wolf Pack Dance Team

Welcome to #WOLVESTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Green River High School Wolves inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

I am Trynity Knaphus, and I am currently a senior at GRHS. I am a part of my school’s dance team, student council, and student mentoring. I have been around sports since I was little, spending countless days at wrestling tournaments watching my brothers do what they love the most. In 5th grade, I started dancing at a studio here in Green River and doing showcases at the high school, and that’s when I finally knew what I wanted to do. I joined the LMS team in middle school, and then freshman year, I tried out for Wolf Pack Dance Team (WPDT) and have been a part of the team for the last four years.

Being a part of WPDT has taught me so much about myself and the art of dance. Our dance season runs from tryouts in April to final performances in March, so this makes it a long, tough season with the same people. However, our coaches Debi Kovick and Sydney Ferrer make this experience worth it and in this time, we build the strongest bonds. Within the four years on the team, I have achieved a state title, a bid to nationals, captain, all-American, All-Conference, and this year I get the chance to try out for all-state in March.

One fond memory from WPDT is when we went to Orlando, Florida for nationals. This experience was by far the craziest competition we have been to. When we weren’t performing, we were either eating, practicing, or sleeping. Within the short days, we were able to make it to the finals for both jazz and hip-hop. We placed fourth in hip-hop and 11th in jazz out of around 20 teams in each division. This experience was so surreal and a new achievement for WPDT history.

Between the long season and school days, I somehow managed to squeeze student council into my schedule. I believe that everyone should be a part of student council because it has shaped me into the athlete, student, and person I am because of Mrs. Kalinski and everything she has done for me. I joined student council halfway through my sophomore year, and I have had a blast every single day. We organize events, dress-up days, assemblies, and so much more. In February, we host Love Local, an event where the Rock Springs and Green River student councils come together to raise money and give back to the community. This is such an amazing opportunity to give back and have fun with everyone. With around 50 students in the student council, it can be tough listening to everyone’s different opinions and ideas, but we make it work and learn so much from each other.

So far, my senior year has been full of so many amazing memories, and I can’t wait to see what the future will hold!

Go Wolves!

— Trynity Knaphus