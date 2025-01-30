Wolves Talk: Zach Dalton With Wolves Wrestling

Welcome to #WOLVESTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Green River High School Wolves inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

Hi, my name is Zach Dalton and I am a senior wrestler for the Green River Wolves. I started wrestling when I was four years old. My dad got my brother and I both signed up for a Junior Wolves wrestling program. I have been wrestling ever since then. I wrestled for the Grapplers until I was in middle school. I wrestled all three years of middle school and did grapplers at the same time.

Then I started high school. It was a drastic change from middle school to the high school level. The practices were one thing I noticed that got more challenging. The practices were much longer and a lot more challenging to your body. First practice the attitude in the room compared to middle school was a complete difference.

I wrestled in the 138-pound weight class as a freshman going into high school wrestling. I knew it was going to be a challenge. Then my sophomore year I wrestled the same weight and wasn’t as nervous as my freshman year. I had a great second year of wrestling but didn’t make the regional team. Then my junior year, I wrestled in the 144-pound weight class and had an even better year.

I made the regional team and was a match shy of making the state team. In my senior year, I am wrestling in the 150-pound weight class and I’m looking forward to having a good year. My main goal this season is to make the state team and try to place at state.

The friends and family I’ve made through wrestling will be there for me for the rest of my life. One thing I’ve learned from wrestling would have to be never giving up when things go wrong.

I was coached that always through my grappler years into my high school years. I plan to bring that same mentality into my life after wrestling.

GO WOLVES!

— Zach Dalton