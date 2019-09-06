Wolves Tennis Nearly Sweeps Tigers

ROCK SPRINGS — After a dominating performance by the Green River tennis team on Tuesday, the Tigers hosted the Wolves for the final matchup of the season between the two teams.
A similar result would come for the Wolves as they nearly swept the Tigers, taking nine of ten matches.
Below are the results from Thursday night’s matches:
Girls Varsity
#1 Singles
Gabrielle Heiser (GR) over Rachel Shuler (RS) – 7-5, 7-5
#2 Singles
Megan Counts (GR) over Aislyn Pecolar (RS) – 6-1, 6-1
#1 Doubles
Morgan Atkins and Rory Ratliff (GR) over Makaylie Johnson and Makalie Mignery (RS) – 6-1, 6-2
#2 Doubles
Sydney Beutel and Alicia Harrison (GR) over Abbie Erramouspe and Haylie Nandrop (RS) – 6-1, 6-1
#3 Doubles
Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson (GR) over Kayleight Hamblin and Brissa Proa (RS) – 6-0, 6-2
Boys Varsity
#1 Singles
Caeden Grubb (GR) over Nico Woolsey (RS) – 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles
Connor Friel (GR) over Kaeden Hansen (RS) – 6-0, 6-1
#1 Doubles
Tommy Edwards Kreston Klein (RS) over Jon Ty Leininger Elliott Potter (GR) – 4-6, 6-2, 4-6
#2 Doubles
Camden Nelson and Domenick Kunkle (GR) over Kyler Van Valkenburg and Bradyn Conover (RS) – 6-1, 6-3
#3 Doubles
Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel (GR) over Zach Smith and Cole Meats (RS) – 6-0, 6-1