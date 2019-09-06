Wolves Tennis Nearly Sweeps Tigers

ROCK SPRINGS — After a dominating performance by the Green River tennis team on Tuesday, the Tigers hosted the Wolves for the final matchup of the season between the two teams.

A similar result would come for the Wolves as they nearly swept the Tigers, taking nine of ten matches.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

​

​

Below are the results from Thursday night’s matches:

Girls Varsity

#1 Singles

Gabrielle Heiser (GR) over Rachel Shuler (RS) – 7-5, 7-5

#2 Singles

Megan Counts (GR) over Aislyn Pecolar (RS) – 6-1, 6-1

#1 Doubles

Morgan Atkins and Rory Ratliff (GR) over Makaylie Johnson and Makalie Mignery (RS) – 6-1, 6-2



#2 Doubles

Sydney Beutel and Alicia Harrison (GR) over Abbie Erramouspe and Haylie Nandrop (RS) – 6-1, 6-1



#3 Doubles

Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson (GR) over Kayleight Hamblin and Brissa Proa (RS) – 6-0, 6-2

Boys Varsity

#1 Singles

Caeden Grubb (GR) over Nico Woolsey (RS) – 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles

Connor Friel (GR) over Kaeden Hansen (RS) – 6-0, 6-1

#1 Doubles

Tommy Edwards Kreston Klein (RS) over Jon Ty Leininger Elliott Potter (GR) – 4-6, 6-2, 4-6

#2 Doubles

Camden Nelson and Domenick Kunkle (GR) over Kyler Van Valkenburg and Bradyn Conover (RS) – 6-1, 6-3

#3 Doubles

Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel (GR) over Zach Smith and Cole Meats (RS) – 6-0, 6-1