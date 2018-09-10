Wolves Tennis Takes On Cheyenne Schools

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School tennis teams faced off against the three Cheyenne schools over the weekend, making it their last competitions before the regional tournament, which kicks off Friday, September 14 in Rock Springs.

The boys tennis team went 2-1 this weekend, beating Cheyenne South 3-2 and Cheyenne East 4-1, and dropping their match to Cheyenne Central 0-5.

The girls tennis team went 2-1 as well, winning over Cheyenne South 5-0 and Cheyenne East 3-2, and losing to Cheyenne Central 2-3.

Check out the results for the matches below.



GRHS vs. Cheyenne South (Friday, September 7)



Girls Results

#1 Singles

Haylen Cordova (GR) wins over Trisha Brown (South) 6-4, 6-4

#2 Singles

Anna Kimball (GR) wins over Jessica Fowler (South) 6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles

Isabel Leininger and Alex Palmer (GR) win by Forfeit

#2 Doubles

Ashlyn Edwards and Kaitlyn Sharp (GR) win by Forfeit

#3 Doubles

Audrie Harrison and Kelby Pope (GR) win by Forfeit



Boys Results

#1 Singles

Caeden Grubb (GR) loses to Brendan Lock (South) 0-6, 0-6

#2 Singles

Danny Christiansen (GR) wins over Wyatt Ebbin (South) 6-4, 7-5

#1 Doubles

Jarrett Atkins and Connor Friel (GR) wins over Rueben Moyle and PJ Vigil (South) 6-0, 6-2

#2 Doubles

Jon Leininger and Elliot Potter (GR) lose to Fletcher Mothershed and Justin Valdez (South) 7-5, 4-6, 3-6

#3 Doubles

Brett McKeehan and Jordan Andersen (GR) wins over Raymond Doughty and Josiah Moyte (South) 7-5, 6-2

GRHS vs. Cheyenne East (Saturday, September 8)



Girls Results

#1 Singles

Haylen Cordova (GR) loses to Lexie Woolridge (East) 6-3, 4-6, 3-6

#2 Singles

Anna Kimball (GR) loses to Grace Regeski (East) 3-6, 4-6

#1 Doubles

Audrie Harrison and Kelby Pope (GR) win over Addison Turner and Lindsay Eldred (East) 6-1, 6-1

#2 Doubles

Kaitlyn Sharp and Sydney Beutel (GR) win over Brooklynn Suske and Olivia Shoemaker (East) 6-0, 6-1

#3 Doubles

Gabby Heiser and Megan Counts (GR) win over Savanna Stoddard and Nedra Mcllwaine (East) 6-3, 7-5







Boys Results

#1 Singles

Caeden Grubb (GR) wins over Seth Davidson (East) 6-0, 6-3

#2 Singles

Danny Christiansen loses to Mason Paskett (East) 6-3, 4-6, 0-6

#1 Doubles

Jarrett Atkins and Connor Friel (GR) wins over Nolan Gerdes and Grant Redman (East) 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)

#2 Doubles

Jon Leininger and Elliott Potter (GR) wins over Kaiden Brown and Nathan Zastoupil (East) 6-2, 6-3

#3 Doubles

Brett McKeehan and Jordan Andersen (GR) wins over Boston Smith and Nick Colgan (East) 6-1, 6-1

GRHS vs. Cheyenne Central (Saturday, September 8)



Girls Results

#1 Singles

Haylen Cordova (GR) loses to Kelsey Hardsocg (Central) 1-6, 1-6

#2 Singles

Anna Kimball (GR) loses to Emily Needham (Central) 0-6, 0-6

#1 Doubles

Audrie Harrison and Kelby Pope (GR) win over Caitlin Brugger and Maggie Black (Central) 6-0, 6-4

#2 Doubles

Kaitlynn Sharp and Sydney Beutel (GR) lose to Kaitlyn Smedley and Sarah Foster (Central) 6-4, 2-6, 2-6

#3 Doubles

Gabby Heiser and Megan Counts (GR) win over Tenley Keller and Cassadie Anderson (Central) 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 7-5

#1 Singles

Caeden Grubb (GR) loses to Brian Joelson (Central) 0-6, 3-6

#2 Singles

Danny Christiansen (GR) loses to Ryan Stampfi (Central) 4-6, 1-6

#1 Doubles

Jarrett Atkins and Connor Friel (GR) lose to Ryan Foster and Eli Norgauer (Central) 2-6, 5-7

#2 Doubles

Jon Leininger and Elliott Potter (GR) lose to Ben Bush and Brock Storebo (Central) 2-6, 2-6

#3 Doubles

Brett McKeehan and Jordan Andersen (GR) lose to Bodhi Gibson and Caden Bogus (Central) 6-7 (2-7), 6-7 (2-7)

Up Next

The Wolves and Lady Wolves will compete at the regional tournament this Friday and Saturday, September 14 and 15 in Rock Springs.