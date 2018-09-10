Wolves Tennis Takes On Cheyenne Schools

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School tennis teams faced off against the three Cheyenne schools over the weekend, making it their last competitions before the regional tournament, which kicks off Friday, September 14 in Rock Springs.
The boys tennis team went 2-1 this weekend, beating Cheyenne South 3-2 and Cheyenne East 4-1, and dropping their match to Cheyenne Central 0-5.
The girls tennis team went 2-1 as well, winning over Cheyenne South 5-0 and Cheyenne East 3-2, and losing to Cheyenne Central 2-3.
Check out the results for the matches below.
GRHS vs. Cheyenne South (Friday, September 7)
Girls Results
#1 Singles
- Haylen Cordova (GR) wins over Trisha Brown (South) 6-4, 6-4
#2 Singles
- Anna Kimball (GR) wins over Jessica Fowler (South) 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles
- Isabel Leininger and Alex Palmer (GR) win by Forfeit
#2 Doubles
- Ashlyn Edwards and Kaitlyn Sharp (GR) win by Forfeit
#3 Doubles
- Audrie Harrison and Kelby Pope (GR) win by Forfeit
Boys Results
#1 Singles
- Caeden Grubb (GR) loses to Brendan Lock (South) 0-6, 0-6
#2 Singles
- Danny Christiansen (GR) wins over Wyatt Ebbin (South) 6-4, 7-5
#1 Doubles
- Jarrett Atkins and Connor Friel (GR) wins over Rueben Moyle and PJ Vigil (South) 6-0, 6-2
#2 Doubles
- Jon Leininger and Elliot Potter (GR) lose to Fletcher Mothershed and Justin Valdez (South) 7-5, 4-6, 3-6
#3 Doubles
- Brett McKeehan and Jordan Andersen (GR) wins over Raymond Doughty and Josiah Moyte (South) 7-5, 6-2
GRHS vs. Cheyenne East (Saturday, September 8)
Girls Results
#1 Singles
- Haylen Cordova (GR) loses to Lexie Woolridge (East) 6-3, 4-6, 3-6
#2 Singles
- Anna Kimball (GR) loses to Grace Regeski (East) 3-6, 4-6
#1 Doubles
- Audrie Harrison and Kelby Pope (GR) win over Addison Turner and Lindsay Eldred (East) 6-1, 6-1
#2 Doubles
- Kaitlyn Sharp and Sydney Beutel (GR) win over Brooklynn Suske and Olivia Shoemaker (East) 6-0, 6-1
#3 Doubles
- Gabby Heiser and Megan Counts (GR) win over Savanna Stoddard and Nedra Mcllwaine (East) 6-3, 7-5
Boys Results
#1 Singles
- Caeden Grubb (GR) wins over Seth Davidson (East) 6-0, 6-3
#2 Singles
- Danny Christiansen loses to Mason Paskett (East) 6-3, 4-6, 0-6
#1 Doubles
- Jarrett Atkins and Connor Friel (GR) wins over Nolan Gerdes and Grant Redman (East) 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)
#2 Doubles
- Jon Leininger and Elliott Potter (GR) wins over Kaiden Brown and Nathan Zastoupil (East) 6-2, 6-3
#3 Doubles
- Brett McKeehan and Jordan Andersen (GR) wins over Boston Smith and Nick Colgan (East) 6-1, 6-1
GRHS vs. Cheyenne Central (Saturday, September 8)
Girls Results
#1 Singles
- Haylen Cordova (GR) loses to Kelsey Hardsocg (Central) 1-6, 1-6
#2 Singles
- Anna Kimball (GR) loses to Emily Needham (Central) 0-6, 0-6
#1 Doubles
- Audrie Harrison and Kelby Pope (GR) win over Caitlin Brugger and Maggie Black (Central) 6-0, 6-4
#2 Doubles
- Kaitlynn Sharp and Sydney Beutel (GR) lose to Kaitlyn Smedley and Sarah Foster (Central) 6-4, 2-6, 2-6
#3 Doubles
- Gabby Heiser and Megan Counts (GR) win over Tenley Keller and Cassadie Anderson (Central) 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 7-5
Boys Results
#1 Singles
- Caeden Grubb (GR) loses to Brian Joelson (Central) 0-6, 3-6
#2 Singles
- Danny Christiansen (GR) loses to Ryan Stampfi (Central) 4-6, 1-6
#1 Doubles
- Jarrett Atkins and Connor Friel (GR) lose to Ryan Foster and Eli Norgauer (Central) 2-6, 5-7
#2 Doubles
- Jon Leininger and Elliott Potter (GR) lose to Ben Bush and Brock Storebo (Central) 2-6, 2-6
#3 Doubles
- Brett McKeehan and Jordan Andersen (GR) lose to Bodhi Gibson and Caden Bogus (Central) 6-7 (2-7), 6-7 (2-7)
Up Next
The Wolves and Lady Wolves will compete at the regional tournament this Friday and Saturday, September 14 and 15 in Rock Springs.