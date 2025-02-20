Wolves, Tigers Basketball Teams Head to Casper for Key Matchups Ahead of Rivalry Week

GREEN RIVER — The Green River and Rock Springs basketball teams are set for a challenging weekend in Casper, as they face off against Kelly Walsh and Natrona County in a crucial stretch of conference play.

Green River will take on Kelly Walsh on Friday, with the girls’ game tipping off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7 p.m. The Wolves and Lady Wolves will then face Natrona County on Saturday, with games beginning at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively.

You can listen to all the Wolves games on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM or you can watch our free HD video live stream on TRN Sports on YouTube or The Radio Network Facebook page.

Rock Springs will start the weekend against Natrona County on Friday, with the girls playing at 5 p.m. and the boys following at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, they will face Kelly Walsh, with the girls tipping off at 11:30 a.m. and the boys at 1:00 p.m.

You can listen to all the Tigers games on KZWB 97.9 FM or you can watch our video streams at the same platforms and links provided above.

Both Green River and Rock Springs are looking to solidify their standings as the regular season winds down. The Lady Wolves (13-6, 2-1 in conference) aim to build on their recent success after decisive victories over Evanston and Riverton. The Wolves (6-12, 0-3 in conference) will look to build momentum after a strong win over Riverton.

For Rock Springs, the Tigers (9-7, 3-0 in conference) are riding high as they remain unbeaten in conference play, while the Lady Tigers (3-13, 0-3 in conference) look to build momentum after beating Evanston last week.

The matchups in Casper will set the stage for the highly anticipated rivalry showdown next week when Green River and Rock Springs face each other for the final time of the regular season.