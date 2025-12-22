Wolves, Tigers Close Out 2025 With Strong Showings at Separate Wrestling Tournaments

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River and Rock Springs wrapped up the final wrestling action of the 2025 calendar year over the weekend, competing at different tournaments but delivering strong performances as both programs head into the winter break and set their sights on the Tournament of Champions in January.

Green River traveled to Colorado for the Warrior Classic at Central High School in Grand Junction, while Rock Springs competed at the Battle in the Big Horns in Worland. The events marked the final competitions of the calendar year for both schools.

Green River at the Warrior Classic

Green River turned in several solid finishes at the Warrior Classic, highlighted by a championship run from Maddux Hintz.

Competing at 157 pounds, Hintz captured first place in the bracket. His title run required wins over both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, underscoring one of the Wolves’ strongest individual performances of the young season.

On the girls side, Kayleigh Johnson placed sixth at 110 pounds, while Raygen Bauers earned a fourth-place finish at 125. Bianca Maez also finished fourth in the 130-pound division, and Faith Still took sixth place at 235.

Rock Springs at the Battle in the Big Horns

Rock Springs faced a deep field in Worland, with elite competitors from across Wyoming.

Boys standout Lincoln Young competed in the tournament’s “Best of the Best” at 138 pounds and finished second, continuing his strong season against top-tier competition.

The Tigers’ girls squad delivered multiple podium finishes. Paige Tongate won the 130-pound varsity division, while Rylin Plant claimed first place at 105 pounds and Sarah Eddy also took first at 155. Hailey Bennett placed fourth at 145, and Kaydence Sander finished third at 235.

With the final tournaments of 2025 complete, both Green River and Rock Springs will turn their attention to the Tournament of Champions and the Thoman in January.