Wolves, Tigers Gear Up for 2025 James Johnson Winter Showcase

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Basketball teams from Green River and Rock Springs high schools are set to compete in the 2025 James Johnson Winter Showcase, which begins Thursday in Cheyenne and Laramie. With a packed schedule of games against strong opponents, fans can expect three days of intense matchups and thrilling action.

All Green River games will be broadcast live on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM, while Rock Springs games can be heard on KZWB 97.9 FM. For fans unable to attend in person, free live HD video streams will be available on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.

Schedule Highlights

Thursday, Jan. 9

: The Wolves face Southeast High School from Yoder, with the girls tipping off at 3:30 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m. Rock Springs: The Tigers take on Laramie in their only game of the tournament played in Laramie. The girls play at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

: The Wolves meet Cheyenne Central, with the girls at 6 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m. Rock Springs: The Tigers square off against Cheyenne South, with the same game times as Green River.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Morning Games Green River takes on Wheatland: girls at 9 a.m. and boys at 10:30 a.m. Rock Springs battles Sheridan: girls at 9 a.m. and boys at 10:30 a.m.

Afternoon Showdown Rock Springs faces Cheyenne East in its tournament finale: girls at 3 p.m. and boys at 4:30 p.m.



Current Standings

Girls Teams

: The Lady Wolves have shown resilience, losing just one game at the Flaming Gorge Classic, an overtime thriller against 3A Mountain View (7-1). Rock Springs (0-3): The Lady Tigers are looking for their first win after a tough start at the Flaming Gorge Classic.

Boys Teams

: The Wolves had a strong showing at the Flaming Gorge Classic, going undefeated in their home games. Rock Springs (2-1): The Tigers showed promise at the Classic, finishing with a solid 2-1 record.

What to Watch

The James Johnson Winter Showcase offers an opportunity for both programs to refine their play against competitive teams from Eastern Wyoming. For Green River, the girls will aim to capitalize on their close contests and strong performances, while the boys seek to build on their recent momentum. Rock Springs, meanwhile, will look to turn the tide for their girls’ team and continue the success of their boys’ squad.