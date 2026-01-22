Wolves, Tigers Head Back to Competition Following Thoman

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River and Rock Springs will head in different directions this week, each coming off notable performances at the Thoman Invitational as they continue through the heart of the wrestling season with both boys and girls programs in action.

Rock Springs travels to Pinedale on Thursday, Jan. 22, for a tri-meet with Pinedale and Star Valley. The Tigers enter the week after a challenging but productive Thoman weekend, highlighted by a strong showing from the girls side. Rock Springs, competing in a combined lineup, went undefeated through the dual portion of the tournament and capped the event by winning the championship over host Green River. Several Tigers also shined in the Best of the Best duals, including individual victories from Sarah Eddy and Rylin Plant, underscoring the program’s continued growth on the girls side. The tri-meet will provide another opportunity for both the boys and girls to build on that momentum in a dual-meet setting.

Green River will be on the road for a two-day tournament in Lander that begins Friday, Jan. 23, and concludes Saturday, Jan. 24. The Wolves are coming off a strong Thoman showing of their own, with the boys advancing to the championship dual and finishing second overall after wins over Worland, Mountain View, Laramie and Uintah 2. Green River’s girls also put together a dominant run to the championship match, scoring more than 60 points in three duals before falling in a tightly contested final. The Wolves were well represented in the Best of the Best duals, with standout wins from Bentley Johnson and Maddux Hintz on the boys side and multiple victories from Green River girls throughout the showcase.

With both schools carrying momentum out of the Thoman Invitational, this week’s competitions in Pinedale and Lander will serve as another important chapter in a season that continues to build toward regional and state competition.