Wolves, Tigers Kick Off Cross Country Season in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves began the 2020 cross country season with a home meet on Saturday. Among the visiting teams in the competition was Rock Springs High School.

The Wolves saw two top 10 finishers with Greg Sherwin and Madison Yoak both posting times to earn sixth place. Rock Springs had one top 10 finish in Charles Fossey, who claimed the 10th spot.

Both schools’ girls teams saw strong performances, with Rock Springs coming in third as a team followed by Green River at fourth. As for the boys, the Wolves finished eighth as a team and the Tigers placed 10th.

Below you can see full results for both schools along with team scores.

Boys Individual Results

6. Greg Sherwin (GRHS) – 18:32.0

10. Charles Fossey (RSHS) – 18:35.8

23. Zach Tranchitella (RSHS) – 19:17.4

26. Ethan Sholey (RSHS) – 19:30.2

27. Taden Morrell (RSHS) – 19:38.7

31. Nathan Stevenson (GRHS) – 19:57.8

32. Ezekiel Reading (GRHS) – 20:00.2

36. Edmon Huang (RSHS) – 20:25.5

39. Evin Hansen (GRHS) – 20:34.8

48. Mauricio Perez (RSHS) – 21:06.0

53. Tyler Franklin (RSHS) – 21:24.6

55. Quinten Gasaway (RSHS) – 21:28.1

57. Ben Bae (RSHS) – 21:37.1

66. Shay O’Melia (GRHS) – 21.50.9

69. Hale Iwen (GRHS) – 22:11.9

80. Lucas Knight (GRHS) – 23:46.0

99. Kyle Knight (GRHS) – 25:18.7

114. Kellen Cain (RSHS) – 27:20.8

117. Troy Owens (GRHS) – 27:23.2

122. Kaden Gailey (GRHS) – 27:55.9

126. Tyler Davies (RSHS) – 29:56.5



Photos by Olivia Kennah.

Boys Team Results

Campbell County – 461

Rawlins – 300

Saratoga – 267

Riverton – 207

Thunder Basin – 205

Jackson – 188

Mountain View – 179

Green River – 144

Lyman – 127

Rock Springs – 122

Evanston – 72

Lander – 54

Girls Individual Results

6. Madison Yoak (GRHS) – 22:35.4

18. Kayla Smith (RSHS) – 23:53.6

20. Madison Bauers (GRHS) – 24:01.7

23. Aubirelle Maes (RSHS) – 24:09.9

48. Jayleight Wright (GRHS) – 26:05.1

49. Alex Riley (RSHS) – 26:10.4

53. Madison Murdock (GRHS) – 26:29.0

57. Rilee Rodgers (RSHS) – 26:50.4

72. Morgan Carter (RSHS) – 28:45.0

90. Shelby Carson (GRHS) – 33:31.5

92. Tayana Eychner (GRHS) – 35:37.9

93. Alison Jensen (RSHS) – 36:55.4

96. Bela Dittman (GRHS) – 39:47.9

95. Lillie DeVree (RSHS) – 39:31.4

97. Lydia Westenskow (GRHS) – 40:09.4



Photos by Olivia Kennah.

Girls Team Results

Riverton – 376

Lyman – 255

Rock Springs – 219

Green River – 217

Mountain View – 195

Rawlins – 165

Thunder Basin – 146

Lander – 86

Evanston – 72

Jackson – 21