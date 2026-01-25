Wolves, Tigers Lead Local Selections to South Team for 53rd Wyoming Shrine Bowl

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River and Rock Springs will be well represented on the South Team when the 53rd annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl All-Star Football Game kicks off this summer in Casper.

Green River seniors Braxton Doak, Maddux Hintz, and Dax Taylor, along with Rock Springs standouts Cammeron Blake and Santiago Cruz, were selected to the South Team roster. The South Team selections were made by head coach Brent Walk of Mountain View and his South Team coaching staff.

The annual all-star game features graduated seniors only, with players nominated by coaches from across the state. Each team’s coaching staff is responsible for final selections.

Doak, Hintz, and Taylor helped guide Green River to one of its strongest seasons in recent years, while Blake and Cruz were key contributors for Rock Springs on both sides of the ball but were game changers in the defensive secondary.

Bridger Valley will also be represented on the South Team, with Colter Dewitt of Lyman joining Ashton Colangelo, Seamus Hamilton, and Justus Platts from Mountain View. Boeh Gamble of Pinedale rounds out the group of area athletes selected to the South roster.

The 53rd Wyoming Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Cheney Alumni Field on the campus of Natrona County High School in Casper.

The North Team won the 2025 Shrine Bowl, 34-28, in the 52nd edition of the game. The North leads the all-time series 28-20-3.

The Wyoming Shrine Bowl benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children and remains one of the state’s premier showcases for graduating high school football players.