Wolves, Tigers Open 2026 at James Johnson Winter Showcase

CHEYENNE/LARAMIE — Green River and Rock Springs will open the 2026 calendar year this week when both programs return to action at the James Johnson Winter Showcase, held Thursday through Saturday at sites in Cheyenne and Laramie.

The showcase marks the first games for both schools since the Flaming Gorge Classic prior to winter break and will feature a full slate of contests against teams from across Wyoming, with games spread across East High School, South High School, Storey Gym and Laramie High School.

The tournament opens with a full day of games for both schools on Thursday. Rock Springs tips off the girls portion at 3:30 p.m. against Campbell County at Cheyenne East High School. The Tigers’ boys team follows later in the afternoon, facing fourth-ranked Campbell County at 5 p.m., also at East.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River will be in Laramie on Thursday night, with the Lady Wolves scheduled to play at 6 p.m. before the Wolves’ boys team takes the floor at 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule shifts fully to Cheyenne. Rock Springs’ girls will face Cheyenne South in a morning matchup at 10:30 a.m., while the Tigers’ boys team returns to the court Friday night against Cheyenne South at 7:30 p.m.

Green River’s day features two high-profile matchups. The Wolves’ boys team is set to meet 3A fifth-ranked Wheatland at 3 p.m. at South High School. Later in the evening, the Lady Wolves will take on top-ranked Sheridan at 6 p.m. inside Storey Gym.

The showcase wraps up Saturday with games in both Cheyenne and Laramie. Rock Springs closes its weekend with a road doubleheader at Laramie High School, as the girls play at 1 p.m. followed by the boys at 2:30 p.m.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River will be in Cheyenne to finish the event. The Wolves’ boys team is scheduled to face fourth-ranked Campbell County at noon at East High School, while the Lady Wolves close out the weekend against second-ranked Cheyenne East at 3 p.m.

All Rock Springs games during the James Johnson Winter Showcase will be live-streamed on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page, with radio coverage available on KZWB 97.9 FM and Keith Trujillo on the call.

Green River games will be live-streamed on The Radio Network Facebook page, with radio coverage in Sweetwater County on KUGR 104.9 FM and Erick Pauley providing play-by-play.