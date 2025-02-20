Wolves, Tigers Prepare for 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships

GILLETTE — The best high school swimmers and divers in Wyoming are set to compete at the 2025 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships, taking place at the Campbell County School District Aquatics Center in Gillette from Feb. 20-22. Among them, the athletes from Green River and Rock Springs are ready to make their mark.

Both teams have demonstrated strong performances throughout the season, building momentum heading into the state meet. Green River and Rock Springs swimmers will face tough competition as they vie for individual titles and team accolades against other top contenders in the state.

The 4A state meet will follow a rigorous schedule, with preliminaries on Friday, Feb. 21, and finals on Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 10 a.m. each day. Warm-ups are scheduled before each session to give athletes time to prepare for the intense competition ahead.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The Rock Springs Tigers have showcased consistent performances in freestyle and relay events throughout the season. Their swimmers will aim to capitalize on their speed and teamwork to secure high placements. Meanwhile, Green River’s athletes are looking to excel in distance events and individual medleys, leveraging their endurance and versatility.

In diving, competitors from all schools around the state will seek to impress the judges with their skills and precision, aiming to advance from the preliminaries to the finals on Saturday.

The meet will be held at the Campbell County School District Aquatic Center.