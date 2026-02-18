Wolves, Tigers Ready for Next Step as Regional Wrestling Arrives

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The postseason begins this week for both Green River High School and Rock Springs High School as the Tigers and Wolves send their boys and girls wrestling teams to regional competition.

The boys teams will compete at the 4A West Regional Tournament hosted by Riverton High School on Friday. Weigh-ins are scheduled for 8:30 a.m., followed by the seeding meeting at 8:45 a.m. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. Teams in the field include Evanston, Green River, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton, Rock Springs and Star Valley.

The girls will travel to Powell High School for the 2026 Girls All-Class Western Regional Wrestling Tournament. Friday’s schedule includes weigh-ins at noon, seeding meetings at 12:30 p.m. and matches beginning at 1:30 p.m., with competition wrestling through the championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals. Action resumes Saturday with 8:30 a.m. weigh-ins and wrestling at 10 a.m., including semifinal and medal-round matches. The tournament field features programs from across the western half of the state, including Evanston, Cody, Lander, Pinedale, Riverton, Star Valley, Jackson and Rock Springs, among others.

For Rock Springs boys coach David Doporto, the week has brought a boost of optimism as the team prepares for the final push.

“First off we are excited to have a couple seniors back from illness and injury,” Doporto said. “We have been preparing like any other week. Hard drilling, focusing on our basics and trying to get the little things corrected will make us better. The team looks focused and ready to go to battle for a spot in the state tournament.”

Green River boys coach Josh Wisniewski said his team has shifted into a different phase of preparation as the postseason begins.

“We’re in a different phase right now. The hay is in the barn,” Wisniewski said. “At this point in the season, preparation isn’t about adding new things — it’s about sharpening what we already do well and making sure our guys are confident, healthy, and mentally ready.”

Wisniewski said practices have been shortened and sharpened, with an emphasis on pace and situational wrestling.

“Our goal is to simulate high-pressure moments without overloading them physically,” he said. “We want them fresh, explosive, and believing when they step on the mat at regionals.”

He added that attention to detail away from the mat has also been a point of emphasis.

“The biggest thing right now is confidence and discipline. Hydration, nutrition, sleep — being pros in every area,” Wisniewski said. “You can feel the urgency in the room. The seniors understand what’s at stake, and our younger guys are feeding off that energy.”