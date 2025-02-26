Wolves, Tigers Rivalry Renewed as ‘Love Local’ Game Debuts at Western Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS — The longstanding rivalry between the Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers will take on new meaning this Friday as the two schools face off in the newly-named “Love Local” game at Western Wyoming Community College’s Rushmore Gym.

You can listen to the game with TRN Media on KUGR 104.9 FM or 1490 AM with Erick Pauley, or you can listen on KZWB 97.9 FM with Keith Trujillo. Our TRN Sports YouTube page has been taken down for the time being, due to no fault of our own. We’re in an appeals process to figure out what happened, but in the meantime, we will bring you video coverage of the Green River vs Rock Springs basketball games this Friday on the SweetwaterNOW Facebook page

The event, which previously operated under the name “Make-A-Wish Game,” has shifted focus this year, with proceeds benefiting both the Make-A-Wish Foundation and local causes within the community. This change reflects a joint decision by Green River and Rock Springs to keep some of the fundraising efforts closer to home. The two schools will still each donate $4,000 for a total of $8,000 to grant one wish outside of Sweetwater County. The rest of the proceeds will now stay local to grant the wishes of those in need locally.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The evening’s high school matchups will feature the girls’ varsity teams at 6 p.m., followed by the boys’ varsity showdown at 7:30 p.m. Hosting the event at Western Wyoming Community College adds a unique flair, as the venue will also feature two collegiate contests earlier in the day. The Western Wyoming Mustangs will play Eastern Wyoming College, with the women tipping off at 2 p.m. and the men at 4 p.m.

The change in name and venue is designed to bolster community support and provide a memorable experience for athletes and fans alike. This year’s games are set to be fiercely competitive, as the Wolves and Tigers continue their historic rivalry.

Last year when these two met up for Make-A-Wish, the county raised $63,413.42. This is over the $62,529.66 they made in 2023 year and brought the total amount of money raised by the schools over the years to $1,077,107.