Wolves, Tigers Set for Blood Drive Rivalry and Jae Foundation Game

GREEN RIVER – One of southwest Wyoming’s biggest basketball rivalries returns Friday night as Green River hosts Rock Springs for the annual Blood Drive games. Adding to the significance of the night, the games will also honor the Jae Foundation, promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Before meeting their cross-county rival, Rock Springs will first travel to Riverton Thursday night, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys following at 7:30 p.m.

You can listen to all the Rock Springs High School games this week with TRN Media on KZWB 97.9 FM or watch the free live HD video stream on TRN Sports’ YouTube channel or The Radio Network Facebook page.

For the Green River vs. Rock Springs games Friday, you can still listen to the Rock Springs streams with Keith Trujillo providing play-by-play or you can listen to KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM with Erick Pauley providing play-by-play. Streams for both broadcasts will also be on our streaming platforms provided above.

Tipoff for the girls’ game is set for 5:30 p.m., with the boys’ game to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Last year, the communities donated a total 679 pints of blood, helping save more than 2,000 lives. Rock Springs won the Blood Drive challenge, while the basketball games were split—Green River’s boys secured a late-game victory, while the Lady Wolves fell in a close battle.

This season, both schools will look to claim bragging rights in front of a packed Green River gym. Fans are encouraged to show their support by wearing boots and team gear, as well as participating in fundraising efforts for the Jae Foundation, which will include a boot pass collection and raffle baskets.

The Blood Drive winners will also be announced between the varsity games.