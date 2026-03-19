Wolves, Tigers Set for Busy Weekend Spring Sports Action

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River and Rock Springs high schools will have a busy slate of spring sports competition this weekend, highlighted by soccer matchups and a softball tournament on the road.

Both softball teams are scheduled to compete at the Cheyenne Invite on Friday and Saturday, though game times were still to be determined as of publication.

On Friday, Green River will host Evanston in a soccer doubleheader. The girls team is scheduled to play at 3 p.m., followed by the boys at 5 p.m. Rock Springs will be on the road the same day, traveling to Riverton for its own doubleheader, with the girls match set for 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m.

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Track and field competition is also scheduled for Friday in Rock Springs. The Tigers were originally slated to host a quad meet, but as of publication, Rock Springs High School informed SweetwaterNOW that Lander may be the only visiting team. If that holds, the event would be contested as a dual meet. Competition is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Action continues Saturday with another round of soccer matches. Green River will host Riverton, with the girls match beginning at 11 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m. Rock Springs will be at home as well, hosting Evanston with the girls scheduled for 10 a.m. and the boys at noon.