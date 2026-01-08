Wolves, Tigers Set for Challenging Weekend at Tournament of Champions

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River and Rock Springs wrestling programs will open the new year with one of the most demanding weekends on the calendar as both schools compete in the Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday in Vernal, Utah.

The girls from Green River and Rock Springs will take part in the Girls Tournament of Champions at Uintah High School. The two-day event will feature a strong field which includes regional competitors from Evanston, Kemmerer, Lyman, Pinedale, and Rawlins, providing both Sweetwater County programs with an early-season test against familiar rivals from across southwest Wyoming, as well as some stiff competition from outside the region.

On the boys’ side, Green River and Rock Springs will also head to Uintah for the Tournament of Champions, which annually draws some of the top competition in the region. The Wolves and Tigers will be joined by a number of Wyoming schools, including Cokeville, Kemmerer, Lyman, Mountain View, Pinedale, and Rawlins, setting the stage for a deep and competitive bracket across all weight classes.

The Tournament of Champions serves as a key measuring stick for both programs as they work toward the heart of the conference schedule and will provide valuable mat time and an opportunity for wrestlers to test themselves against quality opponents early in the season.

Both the Green River and Rock Springs squads will look to carry momentum forward from the final tournaments before winter break as they begin the 2026 portion of the season with one of the most challenging events on their schedules.