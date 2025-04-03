Wolves, Tigers Set for First Soccer Clash Since COVID-19

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A long-awaited rivalry reignites this week as the Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers meet on the soccer field for the first time since the 2018-19 season. According to GRHS Athletic Director Tony Beardsley, the teams last faced off in 4A play six years ago, but the rivalry was put on hold when the 2019-20 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Green River then moved to 3A the following year, making this their first meeting as conference opponents since returning to 4A this season.

Green River Faces Grueling Schedule

The Wolves will have little time to rest before their rivalry matchup, as they begin the week with a road trip to Jackson on Thursday. The Lady Wolves (3-0) play at 3 p.m., with the boys (2-0-1) following at 5 p.m. The long journey to Jackson and back, followed by a school day Friday, will test Green River’s endurance before their rivalry showdown later that afternoon.

The long-anticipated battle between Green River and Rock Springs is set for Friday at Wolves Stadium. The girls’ match begins at 3 p.m., with the boys kicking off at 5 p.m. Fans can catch the action live in free HD video through TRN Media on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page.

Rock Springs Prepares for Back-to-Back Battles

Rock Springs will also have a packed schedule, but their away contest will come after the rivalry game. The Lady Tigers (2-1) and Tigers’ boys (3-0) will make the trip to Jackson on Saturday, with games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

The Tigers have relied on a strong defensive presence early this season, while Green River has been an offensive force in 4A since returning. With both teams showing strengths in different areas, Friday’s matchup will be a major test for both programs.

Historic Rivalry, High Stakes

For the first time in six years, one of Sweetwater County’s biggest rivalries will return to the pitch. With Green River adjusting to the competition in Class 4A and Rock Springs looking to maintain its momentum, Friday’s clash will be an emotional and pivotal moment in both teams’ seasons.

After years apart, Green River and Rock Springs are ready to renew their rivalry with conference standings on the line.