Wolves, Tigers Set for Heavy Week on the Mat After Ron Thon Success

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The grind of the Wyoming high school wrestling season continues this week for Green River and Rock Springs, with both programs set for a busy stretch of duals and the Class 4A Duals that will bring together many of the state’s top teams.

Green River’s boys and girls teams open the week Tuesday with a road tri at Star Valley that also includes Jackson as the Wolves will see two opponents in one night as they continue to stack mat time ahead of the postseason push.

Rock Springs’ boys and girls follow Wednesday with a dual at Evanston. The trip west offers another conference test and a chance to build momentum heading into the weekend.

The spotlight then shifts to the Class 4A Duals. Green River and Rock Springs will both compete Friday and Saturday at Cheyenne East.

On the girls side, the weekend brings a separate stop for the 4A Duals in Rock Springs, with Green River and Rock Springs competing Friday and Saturday.

Both schools are coming off of a successful weekend at the Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton, which gave both Green River and Rock Springs a clear measuring stick against the best competition Wyoming has to offer. Because the tournament combines all classifications into one bracket, it remains one of the toughest tests of the season and a strong indicator of where wrestlers stand heading into the stretch run.

Sweetwater County saw championship-level success at the event, with Rock Springs’ Rylin Plant and Green River’s Bentley Johnson and Maddux Hintz capturing Ron Thon belts. Several other Wolves and Tigers reached the podium as well, adding valuable high-level experience against state-caliber opponents from every class.

Coming off that performance, both programs enter this week with momentum and a clearer sense of their postseason potential. The upcoming duals and the Class 4A Duals provide another chance for Green River and Rock Springs to carry that Ron Thon success back onto the mat and continue sharpening lineups as the state tournament approaches.