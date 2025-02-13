Wolves, Tigers Set for Rivalry Dual Ahead of Regionals

GREEN RIVER — One of the biggest wrestling rivalries in southwest Wyoming is set for another chapter Friday night as Green River hosts Rock Springs in their final dual before the postseason. The action begins at 6 p.m. in the GRHS main gym and will also serve as Senior Night for the Wolves’ boys and girls wrestling teams.

Green River is looking to bounce back after a hard-fought 41-32 loss to Evanston in their dual Wednesday. Jeramiah Musbach, Oliver Wisniewski, Jaydon Walther, Logan Bauers, and Tim Robinson each picked up wins, while Jakob Lloyd added a victory by forfeit.

The Wolves dominated last year’s meeting in Rock Springs, spoiling the Tigers’ Senior Night with a decisive 51-21 victory. Green River won 10 of the 14 bouts, including two by forfeit, while Rock Springs managed just four wins—one by decision, two by pin, and another by forfeit. In the girls’ matches, Green River’s Lily Harris secured a win by technical fall over Paige Tongate, though Tongate later rebounded with a pin over Mikayla Green. Rock Springs’ Sarah Eddy had an impressive showing, winning both of her matches by pin.

With regional competition looming next week in Star Valley, both teams will aim to close out the regular season on a high note. After last year’s senior night loss, Rock Springs will be eager for revenge, while Green River looks to keep its momentum in the rivalry. The stage is set for another intense battle on the mat.