Wolves, Tigers to Meet Before Regionals

GREEN RIVER — After a postponement pushed the event back more than a week, Green River High School will finally host its lone home track meet of the season Friday at 9 a.m.

The meet was originally scheduled for April 29, but was moved to May 8. At the time of publication, Green River and Rock Springs are the only two teams registered to compete.

Friday’s meet comes at a critical point in the season, serving as one of the final opportunities for athletes to compete before next week’s 4A West Regional meet in Star Valley on May 15.

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Both programs enter the meet coming off strong performances in recent competitions. Rock Springs has consistently shown depth across sprint, distance and field events throughout the season, while Green River has produced strong results in the throws and distance events.

For Green River, the meet also provides the lone opportunity to compete in front of a home crowd after the original postponement.