Wolves, Tigers Tune Up for State at Tri and Last Chance Meets This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River and Rock Springs will be back in the pool this week with postseason tune-ups scheduled ahead of the Class 4A state swimming and diving championships.

Rock Springs is set to host a tri-meet against Evanston and Lyman on Tuesday at 4 p.m., giving the Tigers one more head-to-head competition before the final qualifying opportunity. Both Green River and Rock Springs will then compete in the Last Chance meet in Green River Thursday again at 4 p.m., which serves as the final chance for swimmers and divers to post qualifying times for state.

Both teams enter the week coming off strong performances at the Class 4A West Conference Championships in Casper. Green River finished third in the team standings with 210 points, while Rock Springs placed fifth with 156 points.

Green River was led by Sam Dockter, who won the 100-yard butterfly in Casper in a pool-record time and also placed second in the 100 backstroke. Rock Springs’ Koen Asper claimed wins in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, while the Tigers closed the conference meet with a pool-record performance in the 400 freestyle relay. Green River added multiple podium finishes across swimming and diving events during the two-day meet.

The upcoming meets provide one more competitive setting before the postseason continues later this month. Following the Last Chance meet in Green River, both programs will prepare for the Class 4A state swimming and diving championships, scheduled to begin later in February.