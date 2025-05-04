Wolves, Tigers Wrap Up Road Weekend in Casper; Sweetwater Rivals to Clash Next Week

CASPER — Both Green River and Rock Springs soccer teams wrapped up a challenging road trip in Casper this weekend with a mix of close contests, individual highlights and late-game drama ahead of next week’s showdown.

On the boys side, Green River split their weekend series, falling to No. 2 Kelly Walsh 6-1 on Friday before edging Natrona County 3-2 on Saturday in thrilling fashion. Gavin Mares scored the lone goal for the Wolves in Friday’s loss, while Kelly Walsh’s Ethan Leslie tallied a hat trick to lead the Trojans.

Saturday, the Wolves responded with a gritty performance. Mares, Aiden Morris and Braxton Doak all found the net, with Doak’s game-winner coming off an assist from Izyk Arellano with just seven seconds remaining.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Rock Springs also picked up a split, opening the trip with a 4-2 win over Natrona County Friday. The Tigers couldn’t find the net Saturday against a tough Kelly Walsh defense, falling 2-0 to the second-ranked Trojans.

In girls action, Green River battled hard in two high-scoring matchups. On Friday, the Lady Wolves lost an 8-4 shootout to No. 2 Kelly Walsh, despite a hat trick from Isa Vasco and an early goal from Marely Magana.

Saturday’s match against No. 4 Natrona County ended in a 3-3 draw. Green River took a 2-1 lead into halftime with goals from Vasco and Athena Clement. Vasco added her second of the game in the second half to extend the lead, but the Fillies rallied to tie it up before the final whistle.

Rock Springs’ girls dropped both road games, falling 1-0 to Natrona County on Friday and 3-2 to Kelly Walsh on Saturday. The Lady Tigers kept things tight against the explosive Lady Trojans but couldn’t close the gap late.

Next week, all eyes turn to the rivalry matchup between Green River and Rock Springs, as the Tigers host the Wolves in a Sweetwater County clash.