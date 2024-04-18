Wolves Track and Field and Softball Both Host Big Matches This Week

GREEN RIVER – Green River High School athletic teams have a big weekend of events coming up. First, the track and field team host the Green River Invite with Rock Springs in attendance. This is the only home meet of the season for the Wolves and is also their senior recognition meet. This event starts Friday at 10 a.m. with senior recognition starting around 12:30 p.m.

Later that same day, the softball team hosts Natrona County at 3:30 p.m. down the road from Wolves Stadium at Veterans Park. This is the second conference matchup between the two schools this year with Natrona claiming victory earlier in the season in Casper. On the year, Natrona County is second in the West Conference with a 10-2-1 overall record and a 3-1 conference record. Their only loss came from the top-seeded Rock Springs team in Casper.

On Saturday, the Lady Wolves softball team hosts Kelly Walsh for their second conference game at 11:30 a.m. Green River won that first matchup against Kelly Walsh in Casper with a 17-14 final score. Kelly Walsh is currently ranked fifth in the West with a 1-3 conference record and a 4-9 overall record.

For the Lady Wolves, they are fourth in the West heading into this week and have a 1-3 conference record and a 2-11 overall record. Wins this week would go a long way to help Green River in their playoff push with the state softball tournament just a month away.

