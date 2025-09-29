Wolves Win First 3A West Game Under Christensen, Taylor Breaks Career Record

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves earned their first 3A West Conference victory under head coach Blaine Christensen on Saturday morning, defeating Evanston 28-21 in their homecoming game. The win moved the Wolves to 2-3 on the season, putting them on pace for their best year since 2017, the last time the program won more than two games in a season.

Senior wide receiver Dax Taylor broke the Green River career receptions record with 99, finishing the day with six catches for 117 yards, including a pivotal 48-yard strike in the third quarter that shifted the game’s momentum.

Green River received to start the game, and both defenses settled in early. The Wolves’ defense forced a quick three-and-out on the opening possession, while Evanston’s defense held on the next series after a low punt snap resulted in senior punter/kicker Braxton Doak’s knee touching the turf, setting up the Red Devils on the Wolves’ 44-yard line. The Wolves held strong and both teams traded defensive stops for the rest of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Evanston quarterback Kayson Brady broke loose for a 37-yard run, but the Wolves tightened up again to keep the game scoreless. The first points came with 3:21 left in the half when quarterback Max Hintz found Doak on a 32-yard post route for the touchdown, and Doak added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

Evanston answered before the break. Brady led the Red Devils into the red zone and capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run, stretching for the pylon with 29 seconds left to tie the game 7-7. On the ensuing kickoff, a tricky bounce led to a Red Devils recovery at the Wolves’ 15-yard line, threatening to score again. But Green River’s defense delivered: Zane Dodson intercepted Brady’s pass, the ball popped loose, and Noah Hemphill recovered it with nine seconds left to send the game to halftime tied.

Hemphill was a standout in the first half with two passes defended, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss. Check out the interception and fumble recovery that kept the game tied below.

The defensive battle continued into the second half until Taylor’s big 48-yard catch set up a 4-yard Hintz rushing touchdown, giving the Wolves a 14-7 lead with 7:16 left in the third quarter. On Evanston’s next drive, Dodson came up with his second interception, setting Green River up at the 28. Two plays later, Trevor Johnson scored on a 9-yard run, extending the lead to 21-7.

Green River capitalized again on special teams moments later when Hintz blocked a punt, giving the Wolves the ball on the two-yard line. Hintz powered in for the touchdown on the next play, making it 28-7 with 4:42 left in the third quarter.

Evanston rallied in the fourth. A fumble by Hintz during his passing motion gave the Red Devils possession early in the quarter. Brady connected with Timber Fitch on a 77-yard touchdown, and after a botched PAT snap, Brady ran in the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 28-15. Fitch then intercepted Hintz on the next drive, setting Evanston up at the Wolves’ 37. On 4th-and-4, Brady hit Zach Welling for a 19-yard touchdown with 4:11 remaining.

Evanston had struggled on PATs all season, making only four of their previous 10 tries, and the next attempt became critical. Tim Robinson for Green River broke through the line and tipped the kick, keeping Green River’s lead at 28-21.

The Wolves’ offense sealed the win with a composed final drive. Taylor made his record-breaking catch to keep the chains moving with just over three minutes left, and on third down in field-goal range, Hintz found Irie Kuball on a hitch route for the first down. With Evanston out of timeouts, Green River kneeled out the clock.

Taylor’s record-breaking game now gives him 38 catches on the year and 618 yards, which he was already leading 3A in both heading into the week. Green River’s hard counts also played a key role, forcing six offside penalties on the day.

Check out Taylor’s record-breaking catch below.

The Wolves (2-3) will look to keep their momentum going next week when they travel to Jackson to face the Broncs.