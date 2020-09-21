Wolves Win Regional Tennis Title, Crown Nine All-Conference Players

GREEN RIVER — Eight teams from around the state competed in the 2020 South Regional Tennis Championships this weekend in Green River and Rock Springs.

The Wolves ended up winning the tournament, taking first place, while the Lady Wolves were runner-up in the girls bracket. In addition, Green River had nine all-conference winners.

Below are results and awards from this weekend’s tennis action.

Boys Results

#1 Singles: Caeden Grubb – 3rd place

#2 Singles: Connor Friel – 2nd place

#1 Doubles: Cam Nelson and Domenick Kunkle – 1st place

#2 Doubles: Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel – 1st place

#3 Doubles: Jon Ty Leininger and Jake Findlow – 1st place

All-Conference:

Connor Friel

Camden Nelson

Domenick Kunkle

Jon Ty Leininger

Jake Findlow

Girls Results

#1 Singles: Gabrielle Heiser – 3rd place

#2 Singles: Megan Counts – 2nd place

#1 Doubles: Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson – 3rd place

#2 Doubles: Alicia Harrison and Kayde Strauss – 2nd place

#3 Doubles: Kiley Strange and Ali Brown – 3rd place

The Lady Wolves took second place in the team standings during the regional tournament. Photo credit: Phil Harder.

All-Conference:

Gabrielle Heiser

Megan Counts

Emmie Archibald

Kaylee Carson