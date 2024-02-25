Wolves Win Second Straight State Championship While Tigers Finish Top Five

The Green River Wolves Wrestling Team are your Back to Back 3A State Champions. SweetwaterNOW photo by Adrienne Hintz

CASPER – The Wolves and Tigers just wrapped up their wrestling season earlier today. Green River clinched their second consecutive 3A State Championship while Rock Springs finished fourth against some tough competition in 4A. The Wolves now have an impressive 19 state titles in Wrestling. The Wolves finished the tournament with 242 team points and five individual state champions including Kale Knezovich who is the first Green River Wrestler to ever be a four-time state champion. The Tigers accumulated 182 team points and three individual state champions.

Individually, the Wolves had 13 boys who finished in the top five of their weight class. The five individual state champions for the Wolves were Lucas Todd at 113 lbs, Nick Weipert at 144, Maddux Hintz at 150, Knezovich at 157, and James Herwaldt at 165.

Bentley Johnson and Axel Mackinnon both took second. Johnson wrestled at 106 lbs while Mackinnon wrestled at 132.

Tavin Vendetti was also wrestling in the 113 weight class with Todd and finished third. Kaleb Gunter (120 lbs), Spencer Wright (126), Jaydon Walther (157), and Jakob Lloyd (215) all finished in fourth in their weight class. Kaleb Clark, who also wrestled at 215 lbs, finished fifth.

The Rock Springs Tigers Wrestling Team posing with their 4A Conference 4th place plaque. SweetwaterNOW photo by Adrienne Hintz

For the Tigers, they had nine boys who finished in the top six. Their three state champions were Justin Henry at 126 lbs, Broc Fletcher at 138, and Ian Dickinson at 215. Henry won his state title match over a fellow Tiger as he and Lincoln Young both made it through the championship tournament and were the last two standing.

Santiago Cruz also finished in second for the Tigers, at 120 lbs. Dane Arnoldi (113), Sam Thornhill (165), and Mathew Foster (175) all finished third place at state in their weight classes.

Rounding off the Tigers who finished in the top six is William Bybee who took sixth at 285 lbs.

For the girls’ teams, Green River finished ninth with 60 points and Rock Springs came in at 28th with 27 team points. Green River had three girls finish in the top four. Lilly Harris placed second at 125 lbs. Bianca Maez finished third at 105 lbs and Brianna Uhrig placed fourth at 110.

For Rock Springs, Hali Witt finished third in her 170 lbs weight class. Sarah Eddy and Paige Tongate also competed at state but fell up short of placing.

Coming Up

There is a parade tomorrow to celebrate the Wolves on their back-to-back 3A state championships. It starts at 11 a.m. and the route starts and ends at the High School.

Congratulations to all Wolves and Tigers for your success at state.