Wolves Wrestlers Recognized by School Board

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School back-to-back state championship wrestling team was recognized by the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees Tuesday night.

GRHS head wrestling coach, and 3A Wrestling Coach of the Year, Josh Wisniewski praised his team for their dedication and work ethic throughout the season.

“When I think about this team, I think of, first, grit and resilience,” he said.

Injuries are common in wrestling, and Wisniewski said his team was definitely impacted by them. Four-time state champion Kale Kenezovich sustained a bad shoulder injury during the first match of the season, but ultimately came back to win his fourth state championship title. Wisniewski said he maintained his positivity and worked hard to come back in time for his senior night match. He won every match from then on, earning a 10-1 record and securing the regionals and state championships.

The team had seven other all state wrestlers. Freshman Bentley Johnson won 36 matches, and only lost six throughout the season. He took first place at regionals and was runner up at state. Sophomore Maddux Hintz finished the season with 32 wins and 12 losses. He took second at regionals and avenged his loss at regionals in the state championship match. Junior Lucas Todd won his second individual state championship this season. His record was 34-7 for the season, and he earned a 3A regional championship and state championship.

Junior Lily Harris won 26 matches this season with only five losses. She placed at every tournament she participated in during the season, and she earned all-conference and all-state honors with a runner-up finish at state. Junior James Herwaldt had a 34-9 record for the season. He placed first at regionals and state. Senior Axel Mackinnon finished the season with a 34-12 record. He was the 3A west regional champion and was the runner up at state. Lastly, Senior Nick Weipert had 42 wins and five losses for the season. He also won his brackets at regionals and state, earning all conference and all state honors.

Wisniewski also praised his two other seniors Christian Balzly, who showed a lot of growth throughout the season. He set a goal to qualify for state, and he did. However, he broke a bone in his lower leg during a match at regionals and couldn’t compete at state. Senior Spencer Wright was also recognized for his dedication to the sport, as he never missed a single practice throughout his four years as a Wolves wrestler.

“They’re blue collar,” Wisniewski said of the team. “They come to work every day, they practice, they got their hardhats on and their lunch pails at their side. There’s not much in those lunch pails but they have them.”

Wisniewski finished up his presentation of his team by saying they’re great people with great character.