Wolves Wrestlers Take First in Idaho

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School wrestling team beat out 32 teams to take first at the 2019 Tiger Grizz Invitational in Idaho Falls, Idaho last weekend.

The invitational took place Friday and Saturday, January 18 and 19. Totaling up 223 team points, the Wolves were able to secure a first place finish.

Dominic Martinez went undefeated at the invitational (5-0) to get first place in the 113 weight class.

In the 106 class, Clayson Mele went 4-1 to place second. Tanner Adam also went 4-1 to take second placein the 152 weight class. Payton Tucker went 3-1 to take second place in the 182 weight class.

Going 5-1 and taking third place was Kade Flores in the 120 weight class, and Jacob Weipert in the 132 weight class. Justin Flores went 6-2 over the weekend to finish in fourth place in the 138 class.

Check below for the Wolves’ complete results from the Tiger Grizz Invitational.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

2019 Tiger Grizz Invitational Results



98

Trevor Scicluna (8-11) place is unknown and scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Scicluna (Green River High School) 8-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Trevor Scicluna (Green River High School) 8-11 won by fall over Luke Moore (Blackfoot High School) 23-9 (Fall 4:21)

Quarterfinal – Simon Graeber (Columbia) 18-8 won by fall over Trevor Scicluna (Green River High School) 8-11 (Fall 5:18)

Cons. Round 4 – Trevor Scicluna (Green River High School) 8-11 won by fall over Tyson Tatton (Twin Falls) 16-15 (Fall 1:50)

Cons. Round 5 – Rhope Rasmussen (Rigby) 3-3 won by decision over Trevor Scicluna (Green River High School) 8-11 (Dec 7-5)

106

Clayson Mele (28-7) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Clayson Mele (Green River High School) 28-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Clayson Mele (Green River High School) 28-7 won by fall over Jacob Scott (Columbia) 14-10 (Fall 4:36)

Quarterfinal – Clayson Mele (Green River High School) 28-7 won by fall over Brandon VanGieson (Evanston High School) 8-6 (Fall 4:29)

Semifinal – Clayson Mele (Green River High School) 28-7 won by decision over Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 35-1 (Dec 8-6)

1st Place Match – Chase Milligan (Spring Creek High School) 39-3 won by decision over Clayson Mele (Green River High School) 28-7 (Dec 15-13)

113

Dominic Martinez (31-5) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dominic Martinez (Green River High School) 31-5 won by fall over Jaxyn Smith (Burley High School) 0-2 (Fall 2:47)

Champ. Round 2 – Dominic Martinez (Green River High School) 31-5 won by major decision over Jaxin Moore (Evanston High School) 7-10 (MD 13-2)

Quarterfinal – Dominic Martinez (Green River High School) 31-5 won by fall over Skyler Klingler (Sugar Salem High School) 21-11 (Fall 5:16)

Semifinal – Dominic Martinez (Green River High School) 31-5 won by decision over Michael Mitchell (Kuna) 27-6 (Dec 1-0)

1st Place Match – Dominic Martinez (Green River High School) 31-5 won by major decision over Sebastian Peterson (Borah High School) 22-2 (MD 12-4)

113

Nathan Campos (18-10) placed 5th.

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Waldron (Rigby) 27-10 won in tie breaker – 1 over Nathan Campos (Green River High School) 18-10 (TB-1 5-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Nathan Campos (Green River High School) 18-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Nathan Campos (Green River High School) 18-10 won by fall over Jaxin Moore (Evanston High School) 7-10 (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Round 3 – Nathan Campos (Green River High School) 18-10 won by fall over Jacob Taylor (Spring Creek High School) 0-2 (Fall 2:33)

Cons. Round 4 – Nathan Campos (Green River High School) 18-10 won by decision over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 17-8 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Round 5 – Nathan Campos (Green River High School) 18-10 won by decision over Josh Benson (Madison High School) 19-12 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Semi – Michael Mitchell (Kuna) 27-6 won by major decision over Nathan Campos (Green River High School) 18-10 (MD 10-2)

5th Place Match – Nathan Campos (Green River High School) 18-10 won by decision over Brayden Anderson (Snake River High School) 24-9 (Dec 10-4)

120

Kade Flores (34-4) placed 3rd and scored 23.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kade Flores (Green River High School) 34-4 won by fall over Alex del Fierro (Timberline) 11-9 (Fall 0:52)

Champ. Round 2 – Kade Flores (Green River High School) 34-4 won by fall over Kyle DeRoache (Shelley High School) 22-13 (Fall 0:43)

Quarterfinal – Kade Flores (Green River High School) 34-4 won by fall over Thomas Miracle (Borah High School) 14-6 (Fall 1:14)

Semifinal – Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls High School) 35-5 won by fall over Kade Flores (Green River High School) 34-4 (Fall 5:23)

Cons. Semi – Kade Flores (Green River High School) 34-4 won by decision over Derek Madden (Eagle High School) 23-8 (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match – Kade Flores (Green River High School) 34-4 won by major decision over Justin Morris (Idaho Falls High School) 13-14 (MD 8-0)

126

Kade Knezovich (20-10) placed 5th and scored 19.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kade Knezovich (Green River High School) 20-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Kade Knezovich (Green River High School) 20-10 won by fall over Tayden Sterner (Riverton) 2-2 (Fall 1:46)

Quarterfinal – Destin Summers (Snake River High School) 30-0 won by fall over Kade Knezovich (Green River High School) 20-10 (Fall 3:48)

Cons. Round 4 – Kade Knezovich (Green River High School) 20-10 won by fall over Ryan German (Blackfoot High School) 17-11 (Fall 4:14)

Cons. Round 5 – Kade Knezovich (Green River High School) 20-10 won by fall over Josh Scott (Columbia) 16-15 (Fall 4:48)

Cons. Semi – Josh Tripp (Spring Creek High School) 41-8 won by fall over Kade Knezovich (Green River High School) 20-10 (Fall 0:49)

5th Place Match – Kade Knezovich (Green River High School) 20-10 won by fall over Riggin Stone (Eagle High School) 14-3 (Fall 2:08)

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

132

Jacob Weipert (27-9) placed 3rd and scored 25.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Weipert (Green River High School) 27-9 won by major decision over Imanuel Hill (Mountain View High School) 11-13 (MD 14-0)

Champ. Round 2 – Jacob Weipert (Green River High School) 27-9 won by fall over Jason Jones (Canyon Ridge High School) 4-11 (Fall 1:53)

Quarterfinal – Jacob Weipert (Green River High School) 27-9 won by fall over Landon Evans (Blackfoot High School) 19-4 (Fall 0:43)

Semifinal – Hunter Hill (Teton High School) 38-7 won by decision over Jacob Weipert (Green River High School) 27-9 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Semi – Jacob Weipert (Green River High School) 27-9 won by fall over Diego Martinez (Eagle High School) 14-6 (Fall 4:28)

3rd Place Match – Jacob Weipert (Green River High School) 27-9 won by fall over Landon Evans (Blackfoot High School) 19-4 (Fall 2:10)

138

Justin Flores (21-11) placed 4th and scored 21.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Daniel Andrade (Blackfoot High School) 20-8 won by decision over Justin Flores (Green River High School) 21-11 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Justin Flores (Green River High School) 21-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Justin Flores (Green River High School) 21-11 won by fall over Parker Bingham (Rocky Mountain) 12-11 (Fall 0:59)

Cons. Round 3 – Justin Flores (Green River High School) 21-11 won by fall over Brock Roberts (Evanston High School) 12-8 (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Round 4 – Justin Flores (Green River High School) 21-11 won by fall over Gianni Flores (Borah High School) 8-5 (Fall 1:24)

Cons. Round 5 – Justin Flores (Green River High School) 21-11 won by fall over Q Boyd (Spring Creek High School) 32-15 (Fall 2:04)

Cons. Semi – Justin Flores (Green River High School) 21-11 won by decision over Jaden Smith (Madison High School) 31-12 (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match – Tysen Jones (Eagle High School) 13-4 won by decision over Justin Flores (Green River High School) 21-11 (Dec 6-2)

145

Garrett Harris (22-12) placed 6th and scored 14.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest High School) 21-6 won by decision over Garrett Harris (Green River High School) 22-12 (Dec 10-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Garrett Harris (Green River High School) 22-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Garrett Harris (Green River High School) 22-12 won by fall over Tyler Stokes (Evanston High School) 6-9 (Fall 3:38)

Cons. Round 3 – Garrett Harris (Green River High School) 22-12 won by decision over Tyson Clark (Madison High School) 21-15 (Dec 9-5)

Cons. Round 4 – Garrett Harris (Green River High School) 22-12 won by fall over Tucker Banks (Bonneville High School) 35-9 (Fall 4:59)

Cons. Round 5 – Garrett Harris (Green River High School) 22-12 won by fall over Cesar Tavarez (South Fremont High School) 35-7 (Fall 1:35)

Cons. Semi – Dyllan Fuchs (Spring Creek High School) 46-4 won by decision over Garrett Harris (Green River High School) 22-12 (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match – Cooper French (Bonneville High School) 30-8 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Garrett Harris (Green River High School) 22-12 (UTB 9-7)

152

Tanner Adam (18-14) placed 2nd and scored 21.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Adam (Green River High School) 18-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Tanner Adam (Green River High School) 18-14 won by major decision over Hunter Pratt (Centennial High School) 15-10 (MD 9-0)

Quarterfinal – Tanner Adam (Green River High School) 18-14 won by decision over Cody Bryan (Capital High School) 14-11 (Dec 7-2)

Semifinal – Tanner Adam (Green River High School) 18-14 won by decision over Keaton Cushmen (Skyline High School) 19-7 (Dec 1-0)

1st Place Match – Luke Chapman (Eagle High School) 23-4 won by decision over Tanner Adam (Green River High School) 18-14 (Dec 6-0)

160

Jon Ty Leininger (26-10) place is unknown and scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River High School) 26-10 won by fall over Ben Brown (Jackon Hole High School) 1-9 (Fall 1:37)

Champ. Round 2 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River High School) 26-10 won by fall over Bruin Bradshaw (Challis) 19-7 (Fall 3:13)

Quarterfinal – Spencer Winchester (Bonneville High School) 30-7 won by fall over Jon Ty Leininger (Green River High School) 26-10 (Fall 0:58)

Cons. Round 4 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River High School) 26-10 won by fall over Antonio Mendez (Borah High School) 12-14 (Fall 2:47)

Cons. Round 5 – Tanner French (Bonneville High School) 25-15 won by fall over Jon Ty Leininger (Green River High School) 26-10 (Fall 1:58)

182

Payton Tucker (29-4) placed 2nd and scored 26.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Payton Tucker (Green River High School) 29-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Payton Tucker (Green River High School) 29-4 won by fall over Rain Forrest (Borah High School) 12-10 (Fall 3:52)

Quarterfinal – Payton Tucker (Green River High School) 29-4 won by fall over Payton Woodland (Blackfoot High School) 13-6 (Fall 0:37)

Semifinal – Payton Tucker (Green River High School) 29-4 won by fall over Allamar Alexander (Columbia) 30-9 (Fall 2:23)

1st Place Match – Sawyer Hobbs (South Fremont High School) 35-0 won by fall over Payton Tucker (Green River High School) 29-4 (Fall 3:21)

Team Scores (Through 10th Place)

1. Green River High School 223.0

2. Columbia 222.0

3. Kuna 201.5

4. Spring Creek High School 191.5

5. Bonneville High School 152.0

6. Eagle High School 145.0

7. Snake River High School 96.5

8. Blackfoot High School 94.0

8. Sugar Salem High School 94.0

10. Borah High School 81.0



Up Next

The Wolves will be heading to Riverton this weekend for the 2019 Ron Thon Invitational. The wrestling tournament will take place Friday and Saturday, January 25 and 26.